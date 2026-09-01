Alabama Defensive Coordinator Kane Wommack Names Two Young Defenders Ready to Make an Impact

Alabama football is counting on several young defensive players to take significant steps forward in 2026, and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack believes two players in particular are trending in the right direction.

As the Crimson Tide prepares for its season opener against East Carolina, Wommack highlighted Ivan Taylor and Xavier Griffin as young defenders who could see their roles grow this season.

For Taylor, the expectations appear especially high.

The former highly touted recruit is entering his second season at Alabama, and Wommack believes Taylor has elevated his game to another level heading into the 2026 season.

“I think you’re seeing some guys that are still trending in the right direction. I think Ivan Taylor comes to mind of a guy that has elevated his game to another level going into his second season here with us,” Wommack said.

Taylor is also expected to take on a much larger role within Alabama’s defense.

According to Wommack, Taylor’s work ethic has stood out throughout the offseason. Alabama uses GPS tracking to monitor player workloads, and Taylor has consistently been among the team’s leaders in overall player load during practices and offseason workouts.

“He’s going to have a much more significant role within our defense,” Wommack said. “I think his work ethic is phenomenal.”

That work ethic could be particularly important as Taylor takes on increased responsibilities in Wommack’s defense.

Xavier Griffin Could Give Alabama Defensive Versatility

Taylor isn’t the only young defender Wommack believes could make his presence felt.

Xavier Griffin is another player Alabama fans should keep an eye on when the Crimson Tide takes the field.

Wommack confirmed that Griffin will see the field and suggested Alabama could find multiple ways to utilize his skill set.

“Xavier Griffin is going to be out there on the field, and you’re going to see different things from him,” Wommack said.

The coaching staff sees position versatility in Griffin and believes he has the ability to continue expanding his role as he develops.

However, Wommack also issued an important reminder: practice is one thing, but game day is another.

“Game day is different. It always is,” Wommack said. “And what you do when those lights come on in Bryant-Denny Stadium matters differently.”

That will make Saturday’s season opener an important measuring stick for Griffin and Alabama’s other young defenders.

Alabama’s Young Defense Could Be a Major Storyline

The Crimson Tide enters the 2026 season with plenty of experience on defense, but the development of its younger players could ultimately determine how high this unit’s ceiling is.

Taylor appears poised for a larger role after a strong offseason, while Griffin could give Wommack another versatile piece to work with.

Now, both players have an opportunity to show that their development can translate when the games actually count.

And as Wommack put it, Alabama will soon find out what these young defenders can do “under the lights” — or, in the case of the season opener, under the 11 a.m. heat at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

For a Crimson Tide defense looking to establish itself early in the season, the emergence of players like Taylor and Griffin could be something worth watching closely.