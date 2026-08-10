Alabama Football’s 5 Biggest Offensive Battles Are Starting to Take Shape

The first week of fall camp has come and gone, and while Alabama football still has plenty of work to do before the 2026 season kicks off, the Crimson Tide is beginning to get some clarity at several important positions.

Kalen DeBoer and his staff entered fall camp with questions across the offense, including the quarterback position, running back, wide receiver, and offensive line.

Some of those battles appear to be taking shape.

Others may be every bit as competitive as they were when camp opened.

Alabama’s quarterback competition between Keelon Russell and Austin Mack remains the biggest storyline, but it is far from the only offensive battle worth watching. The Crimson Tide is also sorting through candidates at running back, the No. 3 receiver spot, left guard and right tackle.

After one week of practices, here are five offensive position battles Alabama fans should be watching closely.

1. Keelon Russell vs. Austin Mack at Quarterback

It is difficult to start anywhere else.

The battle between Keelon Russell and Austin Mack to become Alabama’s starting quarterback remains one of the most fascinating position competitions in college football.

Both players have received plenty of praise from teammates and coaches throughout the offseason, and there doesn’t appear to be a significant separation after the first week of fall camp.

Russell brings tremendous upside and playmaking ability, while Mack provides experience and another intriguing skill set.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb recently indicated that the upcoming scrimmages will be extremely important in determining how the competition develops.

That means Alabama fans probably shouldn’t expect a definitive answer immediately.

The good news for the Crimson Tide is that the competition appears to be bringing out the best in both quarterbacks.

The question now is whether one can create enough separation to force the coaching staff’s hand.

2. Daniel Hill Making His Case at Running Back

The running back competition doesn’t have quite the same uncertainty as quarterback, but there is still plenty to watch.

Daniel Hill has generated significant praise throughout the opening week of camp, including from Grubb.

That is notable considering how important Alabama’s running game is expected to be in 2026.

The Crimson Tide struggled to consistently establish the run last season, and fixing that problem has been one of the major priorities heading into this year.

Hill has the physical tools to become a much bigger factor, and Grubb has been particularly complimentary of his development, conditioning and versatility.

That doesn’t mean the job is officially his.

Alabama has other talented backs competing for playing time, and the staff will need to determine how the entire rotation fits together.

But after the first week of camp, Hill looks like a player who is doing everything possible to put himself in position to become the centerpiece of the running game.

3. Derek Meadows, Rico Scott and Cederian Morgan Battle for No. 3 Receiver

Alabama’s top two wide receiver spots appear relatively secure, but the competition behind them could be extremely interesting.

Derek Meadows, Rico Scott and freshman Cederian Morgan have all had moments during the opening week of camp as they compete for a larger role.

And that’s exactly the kind of competition Alabama needs.

Meadows brings an intriguing combination of size and athleticism, while Scott has continued to show why the coaching staff has been high on him. Morgan, meanwhile, has already generated attention despite being a freshman.

The big question is which receiver can consistently separate himself from the others.

Being the No. 3 receiver isn’t simply about catching passes in practice. Alabama needs someone who can consistently win against SEC competition, block when necessary and earn the trust of Russell or Mack.

With three talented candidates making their cases, this could be one of the battles that continues deep into fall camp.

4. Mal Waldrep Jr. vs. William Sanders at Left Guard

The offensive line underwent significant changes entering 2026, making the competition up front particularly important.

William Sanders and Mal Waldrep Jr. are battling for the starting job at left guard, and Waldrep isn’t simply going to hand the position over.

The biggest question here is consistency.

Alabama’s offense needs the offensive line to take a major step forward this season, particularly in the running game. That puts plenty of pressure on the players competing for starting jobs to establish themselves quickly.

Sanders has been in the mix, but Waldrep continues to push for the position.

With the Crimson Tide looking to establish a more physical identity offensively, whoever wins this competition could have a major impact on the success of the offense.

5. Jayvin James vs. Nick Brooks at Right Tackle

The final major offensive battle to monitor is at right tackle, where Jayvin James and Nick Brooks are competing for the starting spot.

This is another position where Alabama needs someone to emerge.

The Crimson Tide can have all the talent it wants at quarterback, running back and wide receiver, but the offense will only go as far as the offensive line allows.

James and Brooks are therefore competing for much more than a starting job. They’re competing for the opportunity to become one of the key pieces of Alabama’s offensive front.

And with the running game receiving so much attention this offseason, the performance of the right tackle will be especially important.

Alabama’s Offense Is Still Taking Shape

One week of fall camp isn’t enough to make definitive judgments about any of these competitions.

That’s especially true at quarterback, where Russell and Mack continue to receive strong reviews.

But the first week has provided some interesting clues.

Daniel Hill is generating serious buzz at running back. Meadows, Scott and Morgan are battling for an important role at wide receiver. Waldrep and Sanders remain in competition at left guard, while James and Brooks are fighting for the right tackle position.

And that’s what makes the next few weeks so important.

The Crimson Tide doesn’t need every position battle settled immediately. It needs the right players to continue separating themselves as camp progresses.

The upcoming scrimmages should provide some of the most meaningful information yet.

By the time Alabama gets closer to its season opener, some of these battles should be settled.

For now, however, the competition is exactly what DeBoer and his staff want to see.