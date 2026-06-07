Alabama Makes Major Move for Rising WR Target Following Official Visit

Alabama football continued its strong momentum on the recruiting trail during its second official visit weekend of the summer, landing commitments from tight end Michael Nnabuife and five-star kicker Luke Cody while also strengthening relationships with several priority targets.

One of those prospects was three-star wide receiver Majay Thompson, who left Tuscaloosa with an even stronger opinion of the Crimson Tide as his commitment date rapidly approaches.

The Shelby, North Carolina, standout is scheduled to announce his college decision on June 19, choosing between Alabama, Georgia, Wake Forest and Florida State. Based on his latest comments to Brett Greenberg of Bama247, the Crimson Tide appears to have positioned itself firmly in the race.

Alabama Official Visit Reinforced Strong First Impression

Thompson had already visited Alabama earlier this spring during a scrimmage, but his official visit allowed him to experience the program on a deeper level.

Following the weekend, the talented receiver couldn’t hide his excitement about returning to Tuscaloosa.

“Everything went good,” Thompson said after the visit. “At the end of the day, ‘Bama will be ‘Bama. It was nice to get back up there for the official visit and experience that.”

For Thompson, the highlight wasn’t just touring facilities or spending time around campus.

“The best part was catching up with the coaches and getting to know them more,” he explained. “The photoshoot, that was awesome. It was a good feeling at the photoshoot.”

Those comments build on remarks he made after his previous trip, when he admitted Alabama had significantly boosted its standing in his recruitment.

“My interest level in ‘Bama definitely went up after the trip,” Thompson previously said. “They’re definitely one of the top schools in my recruitment right now.”

Derrick Nix Continues to Build a Strong Connection

One of the biggest reasons Alabama remains firmly in contention is the relationship Thompson has developed with wide receivers coach Derrick Nix.

The two have spent months building trust, and Thompson repeatedly emphasized what separates Nix from other recruiters.

“He’s genuine and he keeps things real,” Thompson said following the official visit.

Earlier this spring, Thompson elaborated even further on why the relationship continues to grow.

“My relationship with coach Nix is building strong. Spending time with him was good. He kept it real with me and made it clear how I fit into what they are building.”

The talented receiver also appreciates Nix’s focus on player development beyond football.

“What I like about him is how genuine he is and how he coaches with purpose. He is not just talking, but really trying to develop his guys on and off the field.”

Kalen DeBoer’s Honesty Has Made an Impression

Thompson also praised Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer for his direct approach throughout the recruiting process.

According to the North Carolina prospect, authenticity has become one of the program’s biggest selling points.

“He was straightforward and showed a lot of belief in me,” Thompson previously said. “You can tell he knows what he wants for the program and how he plans to get there and that stood out to me.”

As Alabama continues to establish its identity under DeBoer, that message appears to be resonating with recruits across the country.

Alabama Checks Every Box for Thompson

With his decision less than two weeks away, Thompson believes Alabama offers everything he’s looking for in a college program.

“It is definitely a fit, as far as player wise,” he said. “The weight room, the resources, the academics, the stadium. It would definitely be a good fit.”

Those comments won’t guarantee the Crimson Tide lands his commitment on June 19, but they reinforce that Alabama has put itself in a strong position heading into the final stretch.

After another successful official visit weekend, the Crimson Tide have already added new talent to the recruiting class while potentially setting the stage for another important addition. Thompson’s latest remarks suggest Alabama remains one of the biggest contenders as one of the summer’s key recruiting decisions approaches.