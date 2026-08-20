Alabama OL Coach Adrian Klemm Makes His Feelings Clear on Michael Carroll, Jackson Lloyd

Alabama offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is counting on two young linemen to take another step forward as the Crimson Tide continues through fall camp.

While Alabama still has plenty to sort out along the offensive line, Klemm has been encouraged by the development of Michael Carroll and Jackson Lloyd. Both players are expected to play important roles for the Crimson Tide this season.

Carroll, who has experience at both guard and tackle, appears to have found a more natural fit on the interior.

Adrian Klemm Sees Big Potential in Michael Carroll

Klemm believes Carroll has the physical traits and mentality to become a special interior offensive lineman for Alabama.

“What I’ve seen is he’s maturing and learning,” Klemm said, via Andrew Bone of Yea Alabama. “I believe he’s more of a natural guard than a tackle.”

While Carroll is capable of playing tackle, Klemm believes embracing the guard position could allow him to reach his full potential.

“He’s been doing well. He’s a physical guy. Those are things that I like and value in a player,” Klemm said.

Carroll’s physicality and overall approach have clearly caught the attention of his position coach, who believes the sophomore has many of the intangible qualities Alabama wants along its offensive line.

If Carroll continues developing, he could become an important piece of Alabama’s interior offensive line.

Jackson Lloyd Has Earned Alabama’s Confidence

Meanwhile, Lloyd enters his sophomore season as Alabama’s projected starting left tackle, and Klemm has plenty of confidence in his ability to handle the responsibility.

“He’s a worker. He’s always wanting to get better,” Klemm said. “He doesn’t think he has all the answers – he’s always searching for them.”

Klemm pointed to Lloyd’s football character, competitiveness, and willingness to learn as some of his biggest strengths.

There are still technical aspects of the position Lloyd needs to improve, but Alabama believes his work ethic will allow him to continue progressing.

“He has all those things,” Klemm said. “Hopefully, he can start putting that together as he matures and just be consistent every day, just keep getting better and better.”

Klemm also revealed just how much Alabama is already expecting from the young linemen.

“We look to those two guys (Carroll, Lloyd) to be leaders, even though they haven’t played much,” Klemm said. “We lean on them, and hopefully it works out in our favor.”

For Alabama, the development of Carroll and Lloyd could go a long way toward determining how successful the offensive line is in 2026.