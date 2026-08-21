Alabama’s Offensive Communication Is Becoming a Major Strength for Kalen DeBoer

Alabama’s offense is beginning to show signs of the consistency Kalen DeBoer has been looking for throughout fall camp.

Following the Crimson Tide’s second preseason scrimmage on Thursday, DeBoer pointed to one important area that may not always show up on a stat sheet: communication.

For an offense trying to take a significant step forward in Year 3 under DeBoer, communication is especially important along the offensive line. Five players have to operate as one unit, make adjustments before the snap, and understand their assignments quickly enough to keep the offense from putting itself in difficult situations.

According to DeBoer, Alabama is starting to see that kind of growth.

Alabama’s offensive line is starting to sound different

DeBoer explained that he can almost tell whether a play is going to be successful simply by listening to the offense get into position.

“A lot of it ends up just not just how you break, but when you get to the line of scrimmage, what that urgency communication all of it is what it feels like. And you can almost anticipate that a play’s going to be executed well by how it sounds with the line talking how they break the huddle. You can just see there’s more and more confidence.”

That is particularly noteworthy for Alabama’s offensive line.

The Crimson Tide entered fall camp still working through some questions up front, with the coaching staff continuing to establish the best combination of players at each position. While individual talent is obviously important, an offensive line cannot reach its potential if the five players are not communicating effectively.

One missed assignment can ruin an entire play.

A defensive lineman can shoot through an open gap. A linebacker can come untouched into the backfield. A blitz can overwhelm a quarterback before the route has time to develop.

Those problems can often be prevented through communication.

DeBoer said Alabama is already seeing fewer mistakes compared to the first week of camp.

“I would just say, generally speaking, this week you are not having busts like we would have Week 1.”

That is a significant development for an offense entering the final stages of preseason preparation.

The communication is also beginning to translate directly to the running game.

DeBoer said Alabama is starting to see the offensive line “gel,” with holes opening for the running backs to attack. He explained that the Crimson Tide has emphasized what makes an explosive run play, including creating yards before contact and giving running backs opportunities to make defenders miss.

But none of that happens consistently without the offensive line doing its job.

“But it starts all up front with the offensive line.”

That may have been the most important part of DeBoer’s comments.

Alabama’s passing game received plenty of attention early in camp, and DeBoer previously believed the protection was ahead of the run game. Now, however, he believes the rushing attack is beginning to catch up.

“The protection, I think, was ahead of the run game early in camp. I would have said, I think, last week that I like the direction we were going. I think this week the run game has continued to improve.”

For Alabama, that progression could be critical.

A strong offensive line does more than create rushing lanes. It gives the quarterback time, allows the running game to stay on schedule, and gives the entire offense confidence.

And if DeBoer’s description of Alabama’s communication is any indication, the Crimson Tide is beginning to develop the kind of cohesion it will need when the games finally count.

Four strong practices this week, according to DeBoer, have helped Alabama move closer to that point.

The next step is taking the communication and execution seen during camp and carrying it into the regular season.