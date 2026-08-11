Has Alabama’s QB Battle Finally Taken Shape? Ryan Grubb Gives His Answer

The Alabama quarterback battle is still wide open.

With the Crimson Tide moving deeper into fall camp, one of the biggest questions surrounding Kalen DeBoer’s team is whether either Keelon Russell or Austin Mack has done enough to create some separation in the competition.

According to Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, the answer is simple: not yet.

Speaking with reporters, Grubb said the two quarterbacks have continued to battle evenly as Alabama prepares for its first scrimmage of fall camp.

“Not yet. No, not yet. They’ve been doing a good job. It’s been an even battle.”

That should make the upcoming scrimmage an especially important opportunity for both quarterbacks.

Alabama’s Quarterback Battle Remains Even

While quarterback competitions can often begin to take shape once players get several practices under their belts, Alabama’s situation remains remarkably competitive.

Neither Russell nor Mack has managed to pull clearly ahead, at least in the eyes of the coaching staff.

That means the first scrimmage could provide an important measuring stick.

Grubb explained that the coaching staff isn’t simply looking for the quarterback who makes the loudest plays. Instead, Alabama wants to see how each player handles the responsibilities and pressure that come with leading the offense.

“I think the command,” Grubb said when asked what he wants to see from the quarterbacks in the first scrimmage. “I keep saying command, and I think one of the things that I’ve been challenging them just now is command of a practice.”

For Grubb, that command becomes particularly important when things aren’t going perfectly.

“I want to know what it feels like when the chips are down a little bit in practice, maybe we had a three-and-out and didn’t move the ball,” he said. “What did they look like? How are their teammates responding to them?”

That could be one of the most important aspects of the competition moving forward.

Physical ability is clearly not the biggest question.

What Will Separate Alabama’s Quarterbacks?

Grubb made it clear that both quarterbacks have the physical tools necessary to win the job.

“Certainly you can’t just have the rah-rah guy if he can’t throw the freaking ball,” Grubb said.

Instead, Alabama will begin weighing several measurable factors as the competition progresses.

“Both are capable physically of making all the plays,” Grubb said. “Now you’re starting to look at decision-making, completion percentages, turnovers, explosives, how all those things obviously weigh out.”

Those statistics will matter, but Grubb also pointed to something that is much more difficult to measure.

Does the quarterback look like he believes he is going to make the play?

“And then also just does it look like that guy believes I’m going to make that play,” Grubb said. “And both those guys are getting better at that every day.”

That confidence and command could ultimately become the deciding factor.

Bryan Ellis Playing an Important Role

Another interesting part of Alabama’s quarterback development this fall has been the addition of Bryan Ellis as the quarterback coach after previously serving as the tight ends coach.

Grubb believes Ellis is a natural fit in the quarterback room, particularly because of his playing background and ability to build relationships with players.

“Obviously, Coach Ellis was a really good quarterback himself,” Grubb said. “Has coached that position before, and so I think that transition, honestly, was probably easier for him than the transition to coaching tight ends.”

Grubb also praised Ellis’ demeanor and ability to connect with quarterbacks.

“You know, I think he’s a natural quarterback coach,” Grubb said. “He’s got a good demeanor. You know, Coach Ellis is one of the best guys, and he’s a relationship builder.”

That relationship could be particularly valuable during a quarterback competition where both players need confidence and honest feedback.

“They got to feel the belief,” Grubb said. “They got to know that you’re knowledgeable and you understand structures and defenses and where to put the ball. But at the end of the day, they need guys that can have their back. And Coach Ellis is outstanding at that.”

For now, though, there is still no clear favorite.

Alabama’s quarterback battle remains an even competition, and the first scrimmage could be one of the biggest opportunities yet for Russell and Mack to change that.

The physical tools are already there.

Now Alabama’s coaching staff wants to see who can take command when the pressure rises.