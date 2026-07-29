Alabama Football Is Making a Major Early Move for Two Elite Defensive Linemen

While Alabama’s 2027 recruiting class remains a major focus, Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff continue laying the groundwork for future recruiting cycles. One position that already appears to be receiving significant attention is defensive line, where the Crimson Tide is pursuing several of the nation’s top prospects in the 2028 class.

According to Bama247’s Brett Greenberg, two names Alabama fans should become familiar with are four-star defensive linemen Tyzon Swann and Jamarcus Johnson, both of whom have already expressed strong interest in the Crimson Tide.

Considering Alabama’s history of developing NFL-caliber defensive linemen, it isn’t surprising to see the program positioned well with two of the nation’s premier young prospects.

Tyzon Swann Already Has Alabama Standing Out

One of the biggest names in the 2028 recruiting cycle is Tyzon Swann of Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head, Maryland.

The 247Sports Composite ranks Swann as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the country for the 2028 class, making him one of the most coveted prospects regardless of position.

Earlier this month, Swann told 247Sports’ Brian Dohn that Alabama is currently the school that “stands out right now” in his recruitment.

That’s certainly encouraging news for the Crimson Tide.

Swann is already planning another trip to Tuscaloosa when Alabama hosts Georgia on Oct. 10, giving DeBoer and defensive line coach Freddie Roach another opportunity to strengthen the relationship.

There are already several connections working in Alabama’s favor.

Swann has developed a friendship with Alabama freshman safety Jireh Edwards and was also on campus during the summer commitment of 2028 offensive lineman Dustin Henry. Those familiar faces could continue helping the Crimson Tide build momentum.

Of course, Alabama won’t have an easy road to landing the elite defender. Auburn, Florida and Oklahoma are among the programs expected to heavily pursue Swann as his recruitment continues.

Alabama Building Momentum with Jamarcus Johnson

Another defensive lineman drawing significant attention from the Crimson Tide is Georgia native Jamarcus Johnson.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound prospect received his Alabama offer in late March before making the trip to Tuscaloosa in early April to watch a spring practice.

That visit left quite an impression.

Johnson later told Bama247 that Alabama was one of the programs he had been hoping would offer him, signaling just how highly he thinks of the Crimson Tide.

He’s also expected to return to Tuscaloosa this fall for a game-day visit, another opportunity for Alabama to continue building on the early momentum.

One of the biggest factors in Johnson’s recruitment has been his growing relationship with defensive line coach Freddie Roach.

Roach has built a reputation as one of the nation’s premier defensive line recruiters and developers, and Johnson has already spoken highly of the relationship the two are forming.

Like Swann, Johnson’s recruitment is expected to become a national battle.

Florida, Miami, Auburn, Tennessee and Georgia are all expected to be major players as the recruiting process unfolds.

Freddie Roach Continues to Be a Difference-Maker

If there’s one common thread connecting both recruitments, it’s Freddie Roach.

The veteran assistant remains one of Alabama’s most valuable recruiters, particularly on the defensive front, where the Crimson Tide has consistently produced NFL talent.

Building relationships this early in the recruiting process often pays dividends years later, and Alabama appears to be doing exactly that with Swann and Johnson.

With multiple visits already completed or scheduled, the Crimson Tide has positioned itself to remain firmly in contention for both elite defensive linemen.

There’s still a long road ahead before the 2028 class begins signing. Still, these are two names Alabama fans should keep on their radar as DeBoer’s staff continues assembling the foundation for another elite recruiting class.