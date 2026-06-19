Alabama QB Commit Makes Unexpected Return Trip to Tuscaloosa for Top Target

Alabama’s coaching staff isn’t the only group working to strengthen the Crimson Tide’s 2027 recruiting class this weekend.

Four-star quarterback commit Trent Seaborn is back in Tuscaloosa for an unofficial visit, but this trip isn’t about reaffirming his own pledge to Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide. Instead, the Thompson High School standout is taking on the role of recruiter as Alabama makes a major push for one of its top remaining defensive targets, four-star safety Junior Tu’upo.

With Tu’upo in town for his official visit, Alabama has enlisted the help of someone who knows him better than almost anyone.

Alabama Gets a Valuable Recruiting Assistant

According to Andrew Bone of BamaOnline, Seaborn is returning to campus specifically to help recruit his close friend and Thompson teammate during one of the most important recruiting weekends of the summer.

That could prove to be a significant development.

Player-to-player relationships have become one of the biggest factors in recruiting, and Alabama is hoping Seaborn’s presence helps reinforce the vision that the coaching staff has been presenting throughout Tu’upo’s recruitment.

Having a future quarterback actively recruiting fellow blue-chip prospects also sends a strong message about the culture DeBoer and his staff are building in Tuscaloosa.

Junior Tu’upo Has Become a Priority Target

Bone reports that Tu’upo has emerged as Alabama’s top safety option remaining on the board.

The Crimson Tide has seen several defensive back targets come off the market recently, including Gideon Gash, who committed to Texas Tech, and Tavares Harrington, who pledged to Michigan.

That makes Tu’upo an even bigger priority as Alabama looks to finish the cycle with another impact defensive back.

The four-star prospect received his Alabama offer back in January and has quietly built a strong relationship with the program through multiple campus visits that were never publicly announced.

Even when Tu’upo couldn’t attend A-Day because of his senior prom obligations, his family still made the trip to Tuscaloosa, illustrating just how invested they have become in the recruiting process.

Texas and Auburn Have Raised the Stakes

While Alabama has long been in the mix, the Crimson Tide enters this weekend with work to do.

Following his official visit to Texas earlier this month, Tu’upo reportedly viewed the Longhorns as his leader. Auburn also made a strong impression during its official visit last weekend, creating what appears to be a highly competitive three-team race.

That’s why this weekend carries so much importance.

Alabama already hosted Tu’upo earlier in the week before his official visit began, and now Seaborn’s return gives the Crimson Tide another recruiting advantage that few programs can replicate.

Trent Seaborn Continues to Lead Off the Field

Seaborn has consistently shown leadership since committing to Alabama, and his willingness to spend another weekend in Tuscaloosa helping recruit teammates only reinforces why the Crimson Tide values him beyond his talent on the field.

Elite quarterback prospects often become ambassadors for recruiting classes, helping create momentum and strengthen relationships with other top targets.

If Seaborn can help convince Tu’upo to join him in Tuscaloosa, it would represent another significant victory for Alabama as it continues to build one of the nation’s top recruiting classes.

What Comes Next?

The official visit provides Alabama with one final opportunity to change the trajectory of Tu’upo’s recruitment before a decision is made.

The coaching staff will make its pitch, but Seaborn’s presence could prove equally important. The opportunity to continue playing alongside his high school quarterback at the next level is a compelling selling point that Texas and Auburn simply cannot offer.

Whether that’s enough to swing the recruitment remains to be seen, but Alabama is making every effort possible to land one of its highest-priority defensive targets.

And with Trent Seaborn voluntarily returning to campus to recruit, the Crimson Tide’s future quarterback is already proving he’s committed to building something special in Tuscaloosa.