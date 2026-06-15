Alabama QB Commit Walks Away From Official Visit Saying One Thing Changed Everything

Quarterback commit Trent Seaborn has anchored Alabama’s 2027 recruiting class since last October. Still, the four-star signal-caller finally experienced something he had been waiting months to see: his official visit to Tuscaloosa.

According to Blake Byler of BamaOnline, the Thompson High School standout spent the weekend getting an inside look at every aspect of life as a Crimson Tide student-athlete. By the time the visit ended, Seaborn left even more convinced that Alabama’s offensive vision is the perfect fit for his future.

The 6-foot quarterback described the experience as much more comprehensive than he ever expected.

“It was honestly really awesome,” Seaborn told BamaOnline. “My first official visit, I didn’t know what to expect… Everything you can think of from being a football player on campus.”

Alabama’s Offensive Vision Made a Lasting Impression

Seaborn has been committed to Alabama for nearly eight months, but this visit allowed him to spend extended time with head coach Kalen DeBoer, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis.

Those meetings left a major impression.

The four-star prospect explained that Ellis walked him through every throw required in Alabama’s offense, from RPO concepts and quick-game decisions to deep play-action shots. Meanwhile, Grubb broke down the evolution of his offensive system dating back to Fresno State and Washington before bringing it to Alabama.

Just as importantly, Seaborn saw the track record of quarterback development.

He noted that Grubb highlighted not only statistical production but also the success his quarterbacks have enjoyed reaching the NFL.

For a quarterback who has been committed since the early stages of the 2027 cycle, the meetings reinforced why he chose Alabama in the first place.

Trent Seaborn Got an Inside Look at Life in the Program

One of the biggest takeaways from the weekend came away from the meeting rooms.

Freshman quarterbacks Jett Thomalla and Tayden-Evan Kaawa served as Seaborn’s player hosts, giving him an unfiltered look at everyday life inside the Alabama program.

The longtime Crimson Tide pledge said spending time in the players’ dorms and hearing about workouts, daily schedules and team culture made the experience feel real.

He also built stronger relationships with several current Alabama players, including Mack Sutter, Bear Fretwell, Amari Sabb, Kaleb Edwards, and Marshall Pritchett.

According to Seaborn, that camaraderie became his favorite part of the weekend.

Rather than feeling like a recruit on campus, he said the players welcomed him as if he were already a teammate.

Alabama Quarterback Commit Is Already Recruiting Future Teammates

While most official visitors spend the weekend focused on themselves, Seaborn continues to embrace another role, lead recruiter.

The Alabama commitment plans to return to Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Tide’s final official visit weekend to help the coaching staff pursue several priority targets.

Among the prospects Seaborn mentioned recruiting are wide receivers Osani Gayles and Monshun Sales, offensive linemen Stafford Willis and Antonio Berry, along with current Alabama commitments Tai Phillips and Nigel Newkirk.

He’s also continuing to push for Thompson teammate Junior Tu’upo to join the class.

Seaborn revealed that the coaching staff has emphasized the importance of every addition because Alabama expects the 2027 class to be smaller than recent recruiting groups after the program’s success on the trail over the past two cycles.

A Dream Became Reality for Trent Seaborn

Although Seaborn has shut down his recruitment for months, one moment stood above the rest.

For the first time, he suited up in a full Alabama uniform during the official visit photo shoot.

The three-time Alabama 7A state champion called it a dream come true, saying he had looked forward to wearing the Crimson Tide jersey for years.

Now, after finally completing his only official visit, Seaborn says the experience simply made him more excited for the next step.

Instead of wondering what life at Alabama will be like, he now has a firsthand glimpse of the program’s culture, offensive philosophy, and player development, and he appears more eager than ever to officially arrive in Tuscaloosa.