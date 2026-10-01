Elite 2028 DL Tyzon Swann Reveals Whether Alabama Still Leads as Florida Pushes Hard

Tyzon Swann entered the summer with Alabama in front. A month into his junior season, the Crimson Tide still has a lot going for it, but the pack behind them is getting closer.

The Lackey High standout is a 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive lineman. He’s the No. 3 player at his position in the 2028 class and No. 26 overall, according to 247Sports. Brian Dohn of 247Sports caught up with Swann for the latest on his recruitment, and the question was whether Alabama is still the team to beat.

Why Tyzon Swann Still Likes Alabama

The short answer from Swann is yes. He described his relationship with the Alabama staff as tight, and he’s in contact with the coaches roughly every other day.

The strongest tie is with defensive line coach Freddie Roach. Swann also named general manager Courtney Morgan, defensive coordinator Kane Womack, and head coach Kalen DeBoer as part of a staff he feels locked in with.

His first trip to Tuscaloosa came through a camp visit, and it left a lasting impression. Swann said Alabama is worth the hype and that he came away loving the place, the people, and the time he spent with staff. He’ll be back on campus for Alabama’s Oct. 10 game against Georgia.

Florida Is Pushing Alabama

The biggest threat right now appears to be Florida. Swann was back in Gainesville last weekend, and his connection with head coach Jon Sumrall and defensive line coach Gerald Chatman has the Gators gaining ground.

Swann was clearly impressed by the turnaround. Florida went 4-8 last season and is 4-0 now, including a 52-28 win over Ole Miss. He also pointed to the defensive line’s play against Auburn, where No. 99 Emmanuel Oyebadejo had three sacks, and said the energy felt different from last year.

Auburn, Maryland, Virginia Tech and UCLA Also Factor In

Florida isn’t the only school in the picture.

Auburn: The Tigers have hosted Swann, though no game day visit is scheduled yet. He likes that Alex Golesh’s program is building something and thinks he’d fit the defense, which leans mostly on a 3-front with some 4-front looks.

The Tigers have hosted Swann, though no game day visit is scheduled yet. He likes that Alex Golesh’s program is building something and thinks he’d fit the defense, which leans mostly on a 3-front with some 4-front looks. Maryland: Swann attended two games there in September. The Terps are the hometown school, so he’ll keep supporting them even after losses to Virginia Tech and UCLA.

Swann attended two games there in September. The Terps are the hometown school, so he’ll keep supporting them even after losses to Virginia Tech and UCLA. Virginia Tech: Interest cooled a bit over the summer but is back. Swann liked what he saw from defensive line coach Sean Spencer’s group and said he’s starting to “feed into” the Hokies.

Interest cooled a bit over the summer but is back. Swann liked what he saw from defensive line coach Sean Spencer’s group and said he’s starting to “feed into” the Hokies. UCLA: The newest name on his list. The Bruins offered in April, and Swann has a link to the staff through Maryland’s Fast Track Recruits program, whose players were recruited by Bob Chesney at James Madison. He wants to get to the USC game.

What’s Next for Tyzon Swann

Alabama gets the next big opportunity with the Georgia game on Oct. 10. A strong visit would give the Tide a chance to build on its lead, while Florida and Auburn will keep working to close the gap.

Swann is a 2028 prospect, so his recruitment has a long way to go. For now, Alabama remains in the best position, with Florida the closest challenger.