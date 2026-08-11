Elite 2028 Recruit Names Alabama No. 1 After Revealing Why Crimson Tide Has Edge

Alabama football may have just received one of its biggest recruiting boosts of the 2028 cycle.

Tyzon Swann, one of the highest-rated prospects in the 2028 recruiting class, recently trimmed his list of schools to nine finalists, and the Crimson Tide made the cut.

But Alabama isn’t simply another school on Swann’s list.

According to the highly touted defensive line prospect, the Crimson Tide currently sits firmly at the top.

Swann recently spoke with Blake Byler of BamaOnline about his recruitment and made it clear that Alabama has built something special with him since extending an offer last September.

“They’re number one for sure,” Swann told BamaOnline. “The relationship, how much they care about me. They’ve really shown that they really want me, and they’re not letting their foot off the gas.”

That relationship appears to be one of the biggest reasons Alabama has positioned itself so well.

Alabama Has Built a Strong Relationship With Tyzon Swann

Swann’s finalist list includes Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, UCLA, USC, Florida, Ohio State and Maryland.

While that’s an impressive group of programs, the Crimson Tide currently has the advantage.

Swann specifically highlighted his relationships with Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and general manager Courtney Morgan.

“I talk most to Coach [Freddie] Roach, Coach [Kane] Wommack and their GM Courtney Morgan,” Swann said. “Those are my guys. We’re real tight. They already treat me like family. I’m real comfortable with them. I love it at Bama, I can’t wait to get back. It’s just a real natural relationship.”

The relationship with Morgan appears to be particularly strong.

According to Swann, Morgan communicates with him nearly every day and has also developed a relationship with his mother.

“Courtney talks to my mom. He calls her probably every Tuesday, calls me or texts me dang near every day,” Swann said. “That’s my guy. We’re like best friends.”

That’s the type of relationship Alabama hopes to establish with elite prospects during the recruiting process, and it appears to be paying off with Swann.

Alabama Already Has a Plan for the Elite 2028 Prospect

Swann isn’t simply being recruited by Alabama without a clear vision for how he could fit into the program.

The Crimson Tide has already shown him film of defensive lineman Devan Thompkins and explained how the coaching staff believes Swann could be used in a similar role.

“Position-wise, you know the position Devan Thompkins plays,” Swann said. “They’re just showing me how – showing film of him and putting it beside my film. They say we look like the exact same player, just at a higher level. That’s how they want to use me, just that.”

That’s significant considering Swann’s status as one of the premier prospects in the entire 2028 class.

The Rivals Industry Rankings currently have Swann ranked No. 14 nationally, No. 2 among defensive linemen and No. 1 in the state of Maryland entering his junior season at Henry E. Lackey High School.

In other words, Alabama isn’t chasing just another highly rated defensive lineman. Swann has the potential to be one of the most coveted recruits in the country when the 2028 cycle reaches its conclusion.

And the Crimson Tide appears to have established itself as the early favorite.

Tyzon Swann Plans to Return to Tuscaloosa

Swann’s connection with Alabama could become even stronger in the coming months.

He was last in Tuscaloosa on June 1 for an Alabama camp, marking his first return to campus since receiving his offer.

Swann described the experience as a positive one, particularly getting to work around other talented athletes while wearing an Alabama helmet.

He also took notice of Alabama’s facilities and the program’s championship history.

“It was really good to get that work in at a different environment,” Swann said. “They had some good athletes there, just to be around them, put that Crimson Tide helmet on, it felt really good.”

Swann is scheduled to return to Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s Oct. 10 home game against Georgia.

While seeing the Crimson Tide take on one of its biggest rivals will certainly be exciting, Swann said his primary motivation for returning is continuing to build relationships with Alabama’s coaches and players.

That includes Devan Thompkins and Corey Howard, two Alabama players with whom he has already developed close relationships.

“Just chatting it up with Coach DeBoer again, Coach Roach and them other guys,” Swann said. “Seeing some of the players, Devan Thompkins, Corey [Howard], all my guys. Looking forward to get to talk with them again, sit in a meeting with them. I’m tight with them too. Just keeping that type of bond going.”

For Alabama, that’s an encouraging sign.

There’s still a long way to go before the 2028 recruiting cycle reaches its conclusion, and Swann has plenty of other elite programs pursuing him.

But for now, the Crimson Tide has something every program wants when recruiting a player of Swann’s caliber.

A clear lead.

And based on Swann’s comments, Alabama isn’t simply sitting back and hoping to maintain it. The Crimson Tide’s coaches, staff and players are actively making sure the nation’s top programs know they have a serious challenger for one of the best defensive line prospects in the country.