Arch Manning May Be Starting UT vs A&M Game: Report

As Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers continues to recover from an ankle injury in last week’s game, one report is hinting that backup quarterback Arch Manning may be starting the coveted University of Texas vs. Texas A&M game on Saturday, November 30.

Ewers’ Ankle Is Healing Slower than Hoped

Kyle Umlang, host of the Lone Star Show Pod and Statistics Pod podcasts, tweeted on November 29: “Tomorrow might be the Arch show if what I’m hearing is true Regardless, Texas A&M is going down.”

Horns 24/7 reported that Ewers’ ankle is healing slower than hoped. In a quote reshared by AtoZSports, a source “close to the situation” told Horns247 that “Ewers’ ankle sprain wasn’t progressing as quickly as initially hoped. That source said there’s obviously still time for the ankle to respond to treatment before Saturday.”

Ewers isn’t officially out and may still be starting the game. But the report, along with Umlang’s tweet, raises the possibility that football fans might see Manning starting instead.

If Ewers does start, it seems apparent that he won’t be at 100%, which might still leave a chance for Manning to step in at some point during the game, depending on if Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian is willing to make that move.

Last week, Sarkisian kept Ewers in the game against Kentucky even after he was so injured that he was limping and moving slowly. For one touchdown-scoring drive, Ewers simply handed off the ball repeatedly, even though Manning was ready to step in. The Longhorns still walked away with a 31-14 win.

Ewers Is on the Official Injury Report

An MRI on Monday revealed that Ewers doesn’t have any structural damage to his ankle, Longhorns Wire reported. This bodes well for the possibility of his starting the game.

However, Ewers’ name was still added to this week’s SEC injury list and his status was posted as probable.

Anward Richardson of Orangebloods reported that Ewers’ injury wouldn’t keep him from playing on Saturday when he tweeted: “Good news! I’m told Texas QB Quinn Ewers only has a mild ankle sprain and will be good to go for Texas A&M on Saturday.”

But that tweet was made five days before rumors began circulating that Manning might start. On November 29, Richardson tweeted a less enthusiastic message, noting: “Quinn Ewers is still listed as probable.”

Sarkisian said that Ewers’ ankle kept tightening up on him during the last game, and Ewers said it felt “a little bit tender, ” Burnt Orange Nation reported.

If Manning does start the game, this will pit two backup quarterbacks against each other in the fabled Longhorns vs. Aggies rivalry game.

Marcel Reed was the backup for A&M’s Conner Weigman until November 2, when Aggies coach Mike Elko revealed that he had decided to move Weigman into the backup role and make Reed their starter, On3 reported.

Reed and Manning both have impressive statistics that could create an interesting showdown if Manning were brought into the game.