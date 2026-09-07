Historic Day: ASU QB Cutter Boley Wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

The ASU Sun Devils are heading into a crucial week two matchup against top-10 Texas A&M with something to celebrate.

First-year starting quarterback Cutter Boley is the Big 12’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week, sharing the honor with West Virginia RB Cam Cook.

This is a well-earned award for Boley, who set the program’s single-game passing yards record for a debut in the first half (325). He is also the first Sun Devil to throw for six touchdowns in a game since Andrew Walter in 2004.

Read more below about the work put into Boley’s debut, as well as future challenges.

How Boley’s First ASU Start Was so Effective

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke on his expectations heading into game one, and he held up his end of the bargain in game-planning for Boley.

The Kentucky transfer was put in positions to make rapid fire decisions, and the running game excelled as well. The game script was crisp and continually positioning ASU’s playmakers on the perimeter to create space.

Boley held up his end of the bargain as well. Save for a small handful of plays, the 6’5″ gunslinger did a quality job of executing on quick decisions, extending plays, and finding Reed Harris/Omarion Miller in open pockets downfield. The 387-yard, six touchdown performance did justice to the work Boley put in.

While Boley did flash multiple positive traits and a big arm, there were areas to nitpick. Boley’s across-the-body throw to Harris in the first quarter was nearly intercepted. There were times where Boley was seemingly tense in the pocket. He had a small handful of plays that could have been subject to play extension.

All in all, Boley had a great first start for ASU. The real tests ultimately lie ahead, and there are numerous.

Week Two Challenge Will Push Boley to Limits