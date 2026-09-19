Fans Bolt on Dabo Swinney, Clemson During Ugly Start vs. North Carolina

Memorial Stadium quieted down at the 7:05 mark of the second quarter during Clemson versus North Carolina. That’s because Tiger fans clearly have seen enough. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney put together a brand new ugly performance, this time against Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.

UNC dominated before halftime, jumping out to a 17-3 lead on the road. A once hostile and loud environment dropped its decibel levels inside the stadium.

Andrew Jones of TarHeel247 showed why with this now viral clip before halftime: Fans bolting the game.

Worse for Clemson? Those fans exited with not even seven minutes left in the second quarter. Those fans never stayed to watch Clemson tack on two field goals to make it 17-9 in the third. But that second quarter scene paints a new reality for Clemson and Swinney.

Seat Gets Hotter for Dabo Swinney

Clemson captured two national titles under Swinney not long ago. He leaned into future school legends named Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence and other future high NFL Draft picks during their run. The Tigers even thrashed Alabama and coaching legend Nick Saban to capture their second title in 2018.

Now fans walking out early signals how far this proud program has fallen. And how much heat Swinney is facing.

Swinney went from addressing reporters after winning the national crown to discussing his future. The latter becoming present following Clemson’s abomination against a Lane Kiffin-led LSU Tigers to start the season.

But now Clemson is enduring a blow out performance at the hands of North Carolina. The same UNC team that lost both its general manager (Michael Lombardi) and defensive coordinator (Steve Belichick) before the Clemson game. The latter resigned amid reported health issues, but also while the university investigates rumored drug use during work hours at UNC.

Swinney also is getting out-coached by a man who also felt his own heat. The 74-year-old Belichick’s run at Chapel Hill is marred by multiple transfers, reported distractions involving his 25-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, plus now the departures of Lombardi and his son. Yet Clemson has made UNC look like an early contender in the Atlantic Coast Conference race. Or even made UNC resemble Belichick’s past Super Bowl winning teams with the New England Patriots.

Hot Board Surfacing for Clemson Amid Dabo Swinney’s Pending Future

Heavy has pointed out five potential candidates who the university could target, should Swinney coach his final game against UNC.

Tony Elliott of Virginia rises as the first one to watch. While Elliott would love an ACC power for a rival, he knows Clemson well. Elliott played wide receiver for the Tigers before diving into coaching. He eventually spent 2011 to 2021 in Death Valley including helping run the offense during the two national championships run.

Or Clemson could turn to a former head coach to lead the way. Multiple reports reveal former Notre Dame and LSU head coach Brian Kelly wants another try. Kelly likely will field calls after the 2026 season or when coaching changes arise during the season.