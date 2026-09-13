Clemson Quarterback Christopher Vizzina Injured Before UNC Game

After the Clemson Tigers‘ disastrous loss to LSU on Sept. 5, the Tigers bounced back and clinched a 22-7 victory over GA Southern on Sept. 12.

Despite the win, Clemson is in murky water; their starting quarterback Christopher Vizzina is now grappling with an elbow injury.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, he is considered week-to-week.

Freshman Tait Reynolds is expected to fill the gap against UNC on Sept. 19.

Clemson’s Christopher Vizzina Sidelined, Tait Reynolds To Step Up

Vizzina is now in his third year of playing collegiate football at Clemson.

So far this season, he has completed 14 of 23 passes (60.9%) for 102 yards. He’s registered one touchdown and two interceptions. He has rushed five times for four yards.

For reference, during his 2025 campaign, he completed 45 of 71 passes (63.9%) for 406 yards. He posted four touchdowns with one interception, and rushed 25 times for 41 yards.

During his latest clash against Georgia Southern, he suffered an injury to his elbow, which has now left him sidelined. At the very least, he is expected to miss Clemson’s upcoming game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

According to a report by Pete Nakos of On3, he is likely to be out for one to two weeks with a “non-throwing elbow injury.”

This means he could also be out of commission for the Clemson-California game on Sept. 25.

Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina will be out 1-2 weeks with a non-throwing elbow injury, sources tell @On3. Tait Reynolds will start in his place against North Carolina. https://t.co/TEyfP0Zljy https://t.co/yMibtw4Ku6 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) September 13, 2026

In his place, 19-year-old Tait Reynolds will take center stage for his first career start.

At the time of this writing, Reynolds has completed 20 of 33 passes (60.6%) for 200 yards.

He has rushed 19 times for 29 yards, averaging 1.5 yards per carry. He has not logged any rushing touchdowns.

While losing a starter at any point in the season is far from ideal, this opens a new opportunity for Reynolds to prove himself.

This is his first season playing college football — capitalizing on this opportunity could help solidify him in a more reliable role down the road.

Snapshot of Clemson Right Now

Between unruly weather, early injuries and drama during its first clash against LSU, this season is already off to an odd start for the Tigers.

Their next meeting is scheduled for next week against the Tar Heels, who are currently riding a 2-0 record.

They clinched a whopping 35-3 victory over the Eastern Tennessee State Buccaneers, and before that, they defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 15-10.

Knocking down UNC will be no easy feat, and with Vizzina out of commission, Reynolds will be carrying the weight of his program on his shoulders.

They’re sixth in the ACC, while the Tigers claim spot No. 11.

The Tigers are already being challenged, and Dabo Swinney is already facing heat.