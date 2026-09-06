College Football World Erupts After LSU’s Blowout Victory Over Clemson

All eyes were on the LSU Tigers ahead of their Week 1 showdown against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night. LSU entered the clash as the favorite, but few could have predicted the 51-10 victory.

Head coach Lane Kiffin got a chuckle out of fans with his snide remarks after the game, but Kiffin aside, this blowout stirred up a flurry of conversation among college football fans.

College Football World Erupts After LSU’s Dominant Win

Following the matchup, social media was flooded with comments from those who witnessed Clemson’s catastrophic defeat.

Here’s what people were saying on X:

@stephenasmith: “Good lord have mercy. What an annihilation by @LSUfootball. What a statement! All that noise….all week long…..and look what happened. Lane Kiffin playing chess while everyone else was playing checkers.”

@Realrclark25: “You can’t win in College Football if you don’t embrace the era… LSU & Clemson approach it totally different & it’s showing.”

@MarcRyanOnAir: “Clemson friends: I am SO sorry. You were the [emoji] when CF was at its best. Cherish that. In this dark era, you have: smaller school, smaller alumni base, smaller town, smaller endowment. Financially, LSU v Clemson ain’t a fair fight. Sad this is what CFB has become. #ALLIN.”

@TimmyKal12: “It’s crazy how Clemson isn’t even close to LSU’s weight class. Like galaxies away. And they put this whole team together in like 10 minutes.”

@geoffschwartz: “LSU is better than I thought and seems like this might be the final year for Dabo at Clemson.”

@ClayTravis: “LSU ended Clemson’s status as a top college football program tonight. Clemson has been teetering on the line for years and you can argue it had already happened before tonight, but this game ended all doubt.”

@Aaron_Torres: “So here’s the thing about Clemson. It’s one thing to just have less talent than LSU (they do). But they aren’t tackling, taking bad angles. They’re not even good at the basics anymore. What happened to this program?!”

LSU’s Position Heading Into Week 2

LSU has faced more criticism this past week than most programs face in an entire season.

Red flags are still being raised around Kiffin’s program, but it can’t be denied that the Tigers have something special this year.

With a new coaching staff and bolstered roster, this is a dangerous program that happened to leave a scar in its Week 1 matchup.

Looking ahead to Week 2, ESPN gives LSU a 98.0% chance of coming out on top over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs next weekend.

For reference, the Bulldogs just ripped out an 80-6 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday. This was the most points Louisiana Tech has scored since becoming a Division I program, and the most points scored at Joe Aillet Stadium — the Bulldogs’ home.

Quarterback Blake Baker will be the key player for LSU to keep an eye on as they approach this next clash. So far, the program has been productive on both sides of the ball.

This matchup will not come as easily as it did in Week 1, but LSU has already proven itself to be a threat.