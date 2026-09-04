College Football Playoff Reveals Stance on Former NFL Players

College football as a whole is in a state of disarray at the moment. That is because of LSU’s decision to take in players who signed professional contracts and spent time in NFL camps this summer.

LSU opens its season against Clemson on Saturday and all eyes will be on Lane Kiffin and whether he plays someone who has left the NFL for LSU. One player in particular, Dae’Quan Wright, already declared he is ready to play.

The SEC has spoken out against such players and now the College Football Playoff committee has shared a take on the matter as well.

College Football Playoff Takes Strong Stance Against LSU

Yahoo Sports insider Ross Dellenger shared the full statement from the CFP.

“The CFP strongly supports the positions and rules of individual conferences concerning the return to college of athletes with professional draft, contract or roster ties,” the statement reads. “These conference rules are intended to protect the needs, interests and integrity of the sport. The CFP believes that certain clear rules should be followed so that individual institutions fielding FBS football teams know what will be expected of them, and so that the public can have full confidence in the competitive integrity of the sport. Given the ongoing legal proceedings, we will not have further comments on the matter at this time.”

This is a fascinating statement for several reasons. First and foremost, the CFP is taking a clear stance against former pros returning to college football. However, the CFP stops at that and note no more comments will be coming due to all the legal action taking place. Instead, the onus is put on the conferences to deal with the matter, at least for now.

CFP Will Need to Make a Decision Eventually

Leaving this to the conferences for now makes sense as the season is just getting underway. The Playoff itself does not begin for several months. This gives time for the legal process to play out and for conferences to make decisions as well.

But what if former NFL players do play for LSU and it is ruled legal by the courts? That is where the CFP may be stuck, as banning the team could lead to a long, drawn-out legal battle.

The CFP will have to make a decision eventually on whether teams who play former NFL players are eligible for the postseason. The committee is likely hoping the situation is figured out well before the end of the season rolls around.

Lane Kiffin has always been a disruptor and this takes that title to a whole new level. His actions regarding this situation have the potential to change the state of college football as we know it.