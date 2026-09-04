Georgia Governor Latest to Call Out LSU For Adding Former NFL Players

The LSU Tigers have already received a jolt of energy in 2026 by adding Lane Kiffin as head coach. Now, the team is set to add several former NFL players.

There has been a continued back-and-forth legal process playing out in the courts over giving players who joined NFL camps a fifth year of eligibility to return to college football. This comes after the NCAA added an automatic fifth year over the summer. That meant some players who left school after a fourth season argued they too should get that fifth year.

The latest update is that a Louisiana judge declared LSU can indeed add Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris after the two spent the summer in NFL camps. Wright spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns, while Harris spent time with the New Orleans Saints. Both also played for Kiffin at LSU.

This situation has led to a variety of reactions and even politicians are chiming in.

Georgia Governor Calls Out LSU

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called out LSU and anyone who cares about college football over former NFL players coming back to school.

Without Congress acting, it’s the responsibility of coaches, universities, conferences, and everyone who loves college sports to start acting with some damn common sense. If we don’t, one of the greatest American traditions will cease to exist. The @SEC and @universityofga have… https://t.co/XLJA8Vpehi — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) September 4, 2026

“Without Congress acting, it’s the responsibility of coaches, universities, conferences, and everyone who loves college sports to start acting with some damn common sense,” he wrote. “If we don’t, one of the greatest American traditions will cease to exist. The @SEC and @universityofga have it right—thankful for their leadership!”

Kemp notes how if the government itself won’t get involved, it’s up to everyone else to take a stand. The question is what punishment will LSU actually face, if any at all?

LSU Prepared to Move Ahead With Former NFL Players

Wright openly declared he is ready to play this weekend against Clemson, while Harris will need more time. That means LSU will realistically play with a former NFL player this weekend.

The SEC has already filed its own lawsuit against LSU and continues to threaten to punish the program if they play anyone who was signed to an NFL deal, such as Wright.

This situation continues to change by the minute due to it playing out in court. However, as Governor Kemp noted, the SEC and the NCAA in general can still step up to prevent this new rule loophole.

LSU takes on Clemson in primetime on Saturday in what should be a celebration of the return of college football. Instead, all eyes will be on whether Kiffin and LSU end up playing Wright following his return to school from an NFL camp.

It would also not be a surprise to see the SEC make some sort of announcement Friday night or Saturday morning on what they will ultimately decide to do if LSU makes this bold move.

Any decision may, as Kemp said, come down to simple common sense.