Former Missouri Quarterback Drew Lock Entered Opener In Relief

Former Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock is the QB2 on the Seattle Seahawks depth chart and entered in relief after Sam Darnold went down. Since leaving the Denver Broncos, Lock has stepped up multiple times as a backup quarterback.

Lock would toss for 187 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks’ 13-10 victory over the New England Patriots.

During his time at Missouri, Lock set a new record for an SEC quarterback with 44 touchdowns in the 2017 season. Joe Burrow would go on to break that record just two seasons later, but at Missouri, Lock looked like a sure-shot NFL quarterback.

Drew Lock Post-Missouri

Lock was a fan favorite with the Tigers, but as with all college quarterbacks, the time comes to make the jump. Lock was selected in the second round by the Broncos and spent three seasons in the Mile High City.

After three seasons that saw him lose his starting job, he was sent to Seattle to become the backup quarterback for Geno Smith. Just two seasons in Seattle, Lock would join the New York Giants for a single season before returning to the Seahawks.

Lock started five games for the Giants in 2024 and has been one of the league’s most reliable backup quarterbacks.

Last season, Lock returned to Seattle, and the Seahawks went on to capture their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Lock saw action in five games and started none of them, but he returned for this season and was needed on day one.

With the injury to Darnold, Lock was called upon in the first quarter and managed to find a way. With help from Seattle’s defense to keep the game close, Lock came through. He led the Seahawks to 13 second-half points to put them over the top, putting a Missouri quarterback in the spotlight ahead of his alma mater’s rivalry game on Friday.

Drew Lock Likely To Start Week 2

Thursday morning, Adam Schefter reported that Darnold underwent an MRI on his hip. While team doctors are still reviewing how much time he will miss, Schefter reported that a source described Darnold as having “dodged a bullet.”

Ian Rapoport reported that Darnold is expected to miss next week’s game, leaving it up to Lock again to lead the Seahawks into battle. This would be Lock’s first start at quarterback since 2024 with the Giants, and it will come on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

While the team still determines how long their Super Bowl-winning quarterback will be sidelined, it will be up to the former Missouri quarterback to hold down the fort.