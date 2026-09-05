Indiana Wide Receiver’s NFL Stock Skyrockets in Season Opener

While Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and his teammates solidified their collective draft stock with last season’s undefeated run to the College Football Playoff National Championship, another group of Hoosiers right behind them was also making names for themselves.

Perhaps no player out of that group of returnees did more for themselves over the late-season run of games than wide receiver Charlie Becker, who was a relative unknown midway through his sophomore season and ended the year as a projected 1st-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Becker showed no signs of releasing his grip on that status in Saturday’s season opener against North Texas, where he had 4 receptions for 62 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 1st 3 quarters.

“Charlie Becker has some of the best ball skills of any WR in the 2027 NFL Draft,” Pro Football Network’s Jacob Brigante wrote on his official X account. “Unbelievable hands and tremendous body control attacking the ball in the air. He could be a top-10 pick when it’s all said and done.”

Breakout Star in Indiana’s Historic Postseason Run

The 6-foot-4, 204-pound Becker was 1 of Indiana’s breakout stars in the postseason, starting with 6 receptions for 126 yards in a 13-10 win over Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Becker finished his sophomore season with 34 receptions for 679 yards and 4 touchdowns, with 27 receptions for 552 yards and all 4 touchdowns over the final 7 games. That includes touchdown receptions in playoff wins over Alabama and Oregon.

“I’m not sure how high they’ll all be drafted when the time comes, but the receiving trio of Elijah Sarratt, Charlie Becker, and Omar Cooper Jr is one of the most fun in recent memory,” NFL influencer Bengal YouTube wrote on their official X account in January.