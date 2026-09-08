Indiana’s Curt Cignetti Gets Real on Where Josh Hoover can Improve Before Big Ten Play

The Indiana Hoosiers looked dominant in their highly-anticipated home opener Saturday. This time as defending national champs under head coach Curt Cignetti. Saturday’s trouncing of North Texas also marked the debut of new quarterback Josh Hoover, who had lots of watchful eyes on him.

Hoover faced the daunting task of replacing the school’s first-ever Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. The same Mendoza who also lifted the Hoosiers out of historic mediocrity and turned them into national champs.

Although the former TCU quarterback left many believing he could push the ball down the field faster than Mendoza. Plus presented an even stronger arm compared to the new toast of Bloomington.

Hoover lived up to expectations from a statistical standpoint, drawing strong praise from Cignetti. Yet the head coach got honest about where he wants to see the IU quarterback improve before Big Ten play arrives.

Curt Cignetti’s Honest Assessment of Josh Hoover

The now third-year Hoosier head coach Cignetti told reporters how Hoover “made some nice throws.”

Yet dove into where he hopes to see the new QB improve moving forward. Especially with the likes of Ohio State, USC, and Washington on deck.

“He got away with one that he’s not gonna get away with in Big Ten play. And the one long touchdown to Charlie (Becker), he’s got to step into that throw better and get it out there and get it up and down,” Cignetti said.

So Cignetti calls for Hoover to polish his mechanics. But he also revealed one mental mistake Hoover made.

“The one (play) where he got his helmet ripped off, he flipped the protection and really shouldn’t have,” he said. “He became unprotected to the side of the blitz. He responded and threw a touchdown pass shortly thereafter, but even then, it was a hair late and made it a little tougher catch for Charlie than it needed to be. Great catch by Charlie.”

Overview of Josh Hoover Debut

Hoover turned one other prized IU newcomer into a new, beloved fan favorite in Nick Marsh, who arrived via Michigan State. He and Marsh set the tone with the head-turning one-handed catch inside the end zone for the first touchdown.

Of course, Hoover went viral for another reason. Albeit a more graphic one: Playing through a bloody nose.

Yet that grit won over one Fox Sports college football analyst.

“He kept playing. What do you think that does for a locker room? You get excited about him,” Howard Griffith said. “They’re going to want to play for him moving forward.”

Hoover’s addition also proves that Cignetti continues to discover gems via the transfer portal. Plus shows he and his coaching staff are a step ahead when it comes to landing portal talent.

But Hoover will soon get tested like never before once the non-conference slate arrives. Which is where Cignetti will envision seeing Hoover raise his game another notch.