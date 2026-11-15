Hi, Subscriber

Indiana’s Grant Wilson QB Decision Impacts College Football Playoff

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 14: Grant Wilson #2 of the Indiana Hoosiers prepares to snap the ball during the second quarter against the Southern California Trojans at Memorial Stadium on November 14, 2026 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Indiana dropped five spots during a bye week.

The Hoosiers didn’t play on Nov. 7, but when the second College Football Playoff rankings were revealed, IU was five spots lower than it had been the week before — despite not playing a game in between.

That might’ve shown Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti that things are just a little precarious. The committee may not value their resume to the extent that Cignetti would like.

Whether that’s the reason he started backup QB Grant Wilson on Saturday against USC despite starter Josh Hoover being reportedly available, only Cignetti knows.

But whatever the reason, it worked, and Indiana’s win could have huge implications on what comes next.

Indiana’s Grant Wilson QB Decision Pays Off

GettyBLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 14: Grant Wilson #2 of the Indiana Hoosiers is pressured by Braylan Shelby #10 of the Southern California Trojans during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on November 14, 2026 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Wilson is known for his deep ball, and Indiana gave him a chance to show what he could do on Saturday.

Amazingly, he’s a seventh-year QB — having made prior stops at Fordham and Old Dominion, with some injuries involved along the way.

And now he has a Big Ten win for Indiana.

“Saturday night after celebrating with that team, Cignetti looked like a guy with more answers,” The Athletic’s Joe Rexrode wrote. “Grant Wilson is the big one, a Cignetti decision that inches the Hoosiers’ ceiling upward a bit as they gear up for another run. Cignetti said he decided to start Wilson in this game hours after the Hoosier’s last game, an Oct. 31 escape of Minnesota that saw Wilson replace starter Josh Hoover at halftime, struggle for most of the half — then make the throw that sent the game to overtime, and the throw that won it… He’s riskier than Hoover. He also throws a much better deep ball. A better deep ball than many, actually. And on a team with Nick Marsh and Charlie Becker, that’s a really nice trait to have.”

Rexrode acknowledged in the above article that Wilson isn’t perfect and got lucky on a few passes that could’ve been intercepted.

But there goes Cignetti again, pressing the right buttons.

CFP Implications

The Hoosiers will remain in a playoff position after this ranked win, but they likely need to keep winning.

“Cignetti’s decision to start backup QB Grant Wilson paid off,” The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel writes. “Making his first start since Sept. 28, 2024, when he was at Old Dominion, the seventh-year senior delivered IU’s first 300-yard passing day this season and iced the game with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Becker. Cignetti, who’s now 36-3 in three seasons, said usual starting QB Josh Hoover was available to play. Wilson will presumably be behind center again next week at Washington. The Hoosiers need to avoid a second loss, given the committee already dropped them five spots on a bye week.”

Indiana goes to Washington and then hosts Purdue to close out the regular season. The Hoosiers will be comfortably favored to win both games. They have to take care of business, seemingly with Wilson now at the helm.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Indiana’s Grant Wilson QB Decision Impacts College Football Playoff

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Indiana News

More Heavy on Indiana News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x