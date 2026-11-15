Indiana’s Grant Wilson QB Decision Impacts College Football Playoff

Indiana dropped five spots during a bye week.

The Hoosiers didn’t play on Nov. 7, but when the second College Football Playoff rankings were revealed, IU was five spots lower than it had been the week before — despite not playing a game in between.

That might’ve shown Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti that things are just a little precarious. The committee may not value their resume to the extent that Cignetti would like.

Whether that’s the reason he started backup QB Grant Wilson on Saturday against USC despite starter Josh Hoover being reportedly available, only Cignetti knows.

But whatever the reason, it worked, and Indiana’s win could have huge implications on what comes next.

Indiana’s Grant Wilson QB Decision Pays Off

Wilson is known for his deep ball, and Indiana gave him a chance to show what he could do on Saturday.

Amazingly, he’s a seventh-year QB — having made prior stops at Fordham and Old Dominion, with some injuries involved along the way.

And now he has a Big Ten win for Indiana.

“Saturday night after celebrating with that team, Cignetti looked like a guy with more answers,” The Athletic’s Joe Rexrode wrote. “Grant Wilson is the big one, a Cignetti decision that inches the Hoosiers’ ceiling upward a bit as they gear up for another run. Cignetti said he decided to start Wilson in this game hours after the Hoosier’s last game, an Oct. 31 escape of Minnesota that saw Wilson replace starter Josh Hoover at halftime, struggle for most of the half — then make the throw that sent the game to overtime, and the throw that won it… He’s riskier than Hoover. He also throws a much better deep ball. A better deep ball than many, actually. And on a team with Nick Marsh and Charlie Becker, that’s a really nice trait to have.”

Rexrode acknowledged in the above article that Wilson isn’t perfect and got lucky on a few passes that could’ve been intercepted.

But there goes Cignetti again, pressing the right buttons.

CFP Implications

The Hoosiers will remain in a playoff position after this ranked win, but they likely need to keep winning.

“Cignetti’s decision to start backup QB Grant Wilson paid off,” The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel writes. “Making his first start since Sept. 28, 2024, when he was at Old Dominion, the seventh-year senior delivered IU’s first 300-yard passing day this season and iced the game with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Becker. Cignetti, who’s now 36-3 in three seasons, said usual starting QB Josh Hoover was available to play. Wilson will presumably be behind center again next week at Washington. The Hoosiers need to avoid a second loss, given the committee already dropped them five spots on a bye week.”

Indiana goes to Washington and then hosts Purdue to close out the regular season. The Hoosiers will be comfortably favored to win both games. They have to take care of business, seemingly with Wilson now at the helm.