The No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers secured a 41-14 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday night to finish the regular season 10-2.

They also got some help, as the No. 12 Oregon Ducks suffered an overtime upset loss to the No. 24 Washington Huskies. The defeat eliminated Oregon from Big Ten Championship Game contention and opened the door for Indiana to clinch a spot. The Hoosiers will now face the No. 9 UCLA Bruins next weekend.

Curt Cignetti Drops Blunt Message on Social Media

Following Indiana’s clinching of a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, Cignetti took to social media to share a few blunt but telling messages.

“Well how bout that,” Cignetti posted.

Well how bout that… 😈 — Curt Cignetti Jr (@CurtCig) November 29, 2026

He followed that post with a picture of the Old Oaken Bucket, which Indiana and Purdue compete for, sitting in his rocking chair. The caption read, “Next Stop: Lucas Oil,” referring to the site of the conference championship game.

Check it out:

Next Stop: Lucas Oil

@IndianaFootball https://t.co/wd2caQIrAa — Curt Cignetti Jr (@CurtCig) November 29, 2026

Cignetti Vouches for Big Ten’s CFP Chances

There remains plenty of uncertainty surrounding how many teams the Big Ten will get into the College Football Playoff this season.

The expectation is that the Iowa Hawkeyes will earn an at-large bid, while the winner of the Big Ten Championship Game will also secure a spot. However, Cignetti believes Iowa isn’t the only team that deserves to make the field. He also thinks the No. 15 USC Trojans, who beat UCLA 45-10 on Saturday, should get in.

“I think there’s no doubt that when you look at Iowa, they’re in. They ought to be in. I think you look at USC right now, and they ought to be in. The winner of our game will be in. We’ll see what happens to the team that doesn’t win. The Big Ten is strong,” Cignetti said. “It’s a strong conference. Great defenses. When you look at how the Big Ten has compared to other conferences the last three years in bowl games and head-to-head, been very successful against the SEC, for instance,” Cignetti said.

“I think when you look at the Big Ten, I kind of laugh at, ‘They may only get one bid.’ It’s kind of funny,” he added. “A premier league like the Big Ten not getting at least three teams in would be pretty incredible to me.”