The Indiana Hoosiers football team had plenty to celebrate following Saturday’s 41-14 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers, but the biggest celebration might have happened after the game. Indiana needed help to reach the Big Ten Championship Game, and the Washington Huskies delivered exactly what the Hoosiers were hoping for.

Washington stunned Oregon 33-27 in double overtime, opening the door for Indiana to return to Indianapolis for a second consecutive conference championship appearance. The result also meant the Hoosiers would get another opportunity to compete for a Big Ten title despite entering the final weekend without complete control of their postseason future.

Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker was asked about the atmosphere inside the locker room after the team learned Washington had pulled off the upset. His response offered a glimpse into just how much the moment meant to the Hoosiers.

“Wow, that was a … shoutout Washington, man,” Becker said, according to Ian Plaskoff. “Could you hear it? Everybody was going crazy. You know, see ya in Indianapolis.”

Indiana’s Charlie Becker Celebrates Washington’s Stunning Victory

Becker had already given Indiana fans plenty to celebrate earlier in the evening. The standout receiver scored three touchdowns against Purdue, catching scoring passes of 62 and 32 yards while adding a 22-yard rushing touchdown.

His performance helped Indiana finish the regular season 10-2 and keep its championship hopes alive. However, the Hoosiers still needed Oregon to lose, creating an unusual situation where their postseason future depended on another team’s performance.

Washington ultimately came through, defeating the Ducks in double overtime and eliminating Oregon from the conference championship race. The Huskies’ victory also prevented Iowa from reaching Indianapolis, leaving Indiana and UCLA as the final two teams standing.

There is something entertaining about Indiana players celebrating Washington’s victory, especially considering the Huskies defeated the Hoosiers 27-24 in overtime just one week earlier. That loss complicated Indiana’s championship path, but Washington’s latest result helped give the Hoosiers another opportunity.

Indiana Gets Another Opportunity to Chase Big Ten Championship

For Indiana, the significance extends beyond another conference championship appearance. The Hoosiers now have an opportunity to defend their Big Ten title and strengthen their case for the College Football Playoff.

Indiana will face UCLA on Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with both programs entering the matchup at 10-2. The winner will secure the conference championship and an automatic playoff berth.

Becker’s reaction captures the excitement surrounding a program that appeared to be running out of opportunities following its loss to Washington. Instead, the Hoosiers received the help they needed and now control what happens next.

Indiana took care of Purdue, Washington took care of Oregon, and Becker made sure everyone knew how much the result meant.

His message to Hoosiers fans was simple: See you in Indianapolis.