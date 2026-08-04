Indiana Hoosiers Title Defense Given Boost With Major Roster Addition

The Indiana Hoosiers were the talk of the college football world last season, with the program competing the undefeated season en route to winning the College Football Playoff National Championshop.

Heading into the 2026 season, Indiana was slotted to be a dangerous team once again. But now the Hoosiers have been given another boost to ther title defense with a massive roster addition.

Indiana Hoosiers Defense Gets Massive Addition

According to college football insider Pete Thamel, the Hoosiers will be getting back star defensive lineman Stephen Daley for his fifth year. Daley missed the run to the CFP title due to a knee injury, which ended up preventing him from signing with an NFL team.

The star was cleared to return by Indiana officials, with him eligible for a final year in the wake of the district court ruling in Colorado. The Hoosiers’ defense gets a massive boost here with Daley returning.

Sources: Indiana star defensive lineman Stephen Daley will return to the Hoosiers for his fifth year. He led Indiana in TFLs last year with 19.0 and also added 5.5 sacks, and his addition looms as a significant boost to a talented and deep Indiana defensive front group. pic.twitter.com/m4GURH0gVi — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 4, 2026

Daley now rejoins the Hoosiers for a run at another title, and he was a big force on the defensive line for the Hoosiers before his injury. The star registered 38 total tackles, including 19 for loss, with 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass defended, appearing in 13 games.

The star lineman was a transfer for the Hoosiers, coming to Indiana last season after spending three years at Kent State.

The Indiana defense was one of the best last season, helping the program capture its first-ever championship. And with Daley back, the sky is the limit for the Hoosiers once again heading into the 2026 season.

Curt Cignetti Ready For Title Defense

After the title, expectations are high for the Hoosiers in the title defense. But head coach Curt Cignetti isn’t backing down from the challenges ahead for him and his team.

During media day, Cignetti made a bold declaration about the Big Ten being the best conference in the sport. This included going at the SEC, which has been seen as the deepest conference in college football for years.

“When we don’t win….we don’t cry a river, whine, and complain,” Cignetti said. “That’s why we’re the best.”

Cignetti has become one of the better coaches in the sport, but this 2026 season will be much tougher for the Hoosiers. While they’ll still be a top team, everyone else will be looking to knock them off.

Transfer quarterback Josh Hoover replaces Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, with Hoover having all sorts of pressure on his shoulders. The team also lost a ton of talent from last year, but the Hoosiers are coming in ranked No. 6 in the preseason coaches poll.

Indiana no longer has the underdog mentality around them, and being the defending champions can be a tough position to hold. But the talent on the roster is there, and the Hoosiers expect to be involved in how the season unfolds.