National Champion QB Drops Bold Theory Behind Indiana’s Sudden Drop in Rankings

The Indiana Hoosiers trended for all the wrong reasons Tuesday night. Fans and analysts started believing IU became punished for taking a bye, dropping five spots in the College Football Playoff rankings. Many chimed in, but Danny Kanell believes there’s a deeper theory.

The 1993 national champion quarterback for Florida State dropped his bold take following the ranking reveal. The now CBS Sports analyst has reason to believe Curt Cignetti’s past words may have played a role here.

“Indiana drops 5 spots on a BYE week. Looks like that committee didn’t appreciate Curt Cignetti’s comments this week,” Kanell posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Looks like it’s time to revisit those Cignetti words.

Tracing Back to Curt Cignetti’s CFP Rip

Cignetti called out a bias the College Football Playoff committee shows toward the SEC. All during a November press conference before the Hoosiers had their bye.

“SEC gets a lot of love from ESPN and all their writers that they don’t technically pay but march to their drum,” Cignetti ranted toward reporters. “And that’s why you see all these SEC teams up there and some good two-loss teams from the Big Ten not quite as high.”

Cignetti ended with: “But like I said, it’s all gonna play out on the field.”

Indiana did just that last year in breezing through 16-0 overall. That included toppling longtime SEC heavyweight Alabama with a 38-3 rout in the Rose Bowl. IU then took down two more heavyweights from outside the SEC: Oregon in the Peach Bowl (56-22) then Miami for the national championship (27-21).

But now Kanell believes that Cignetti rant likely doomed his team when the committee formed the newest rankings.

Other Theories Sprout Behind Indiana’s Drop

Kanell isn’t the only national college football media personality who reacted to the stunning drop. College football insider for On3/Rivals Brett McMurphy called out another aspect attached to IU.

“Indiana doesn’t need to worry about dropping five spots to No. 9. The Hoosiers have their non-conference schedule to boost their resume,” McMurphy posted on X.

Richard Johnson of CBS Sports became more relentless toward Indiana.

“Indiana, it’s simple! If you don’t like that seed that you’re in right now, go beat a ranked USC team!” Johnson said during a broadcast.

David Ubben of The Athletic, meanwhile, shared the “lesson” involving IU here.

“Indiana is living the lesson we learned the first year of the Playoff,” he begins. “Your resume is tied to every single team you beat. If you beat a team, you need them to win every game possible. Every loss your resume takes hurts you. Sometimes a lot.”

Notable Teams Ahead of Indiana Plus Other CFP Stunners

Indiana is now No. 9 heading into its showdown against the new No. 18 team USC.

Speaking of the Trojans, they fell into this stunner: South Carolina jumping them at No. 17. The Gamecocks previously were 23rd but beating Texas A&M clearly helped the other SC.

Previous No. 1 Miami significantly dropped too, falling down to seventh after taking the Saturday loss to Notre Dame. But again, the Hoosiers dominated the CFP headlines with their five-spot drop.