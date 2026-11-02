Lions Share New Jack Campbell Update After Hawkeye Great Suffers Serious Neck Injury

The Detroit Lions have released an update on the health status of All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell, one of the best players in Iowa Hawkeyes history, who sustained a major neck injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 of the NFL season.

Campbell remained down on the field for an extended period of time, ultimately exiting the gridiron strapped to a stretcher and on the back of a medical cart. Team doctors subsequently transported him to a Detroit hospital.

“Jack Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital,” the team’s official X account posted on Monday, November 2. “Preliminary indications are positive and out of respect for Jack and his family, we will not share further information at this time.”

The most imminent concern involves Campbell’s ability to move all of his extremities, which will indicate that there is no paralysis despite the location of the injury. Any issues involving the neck and/or spine can potentially result in paralysis, or even death.

Jack Campbell Elite Inside Linebacker Since Joining NFL

Based on the Lions’ somewhat vague update, as well as the time that has passed since the injury and the lack of need for emergency life-saving efforts on the field of play — like those that doctors performed to save the life of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in January of 2023 after he suffered in-game cardiac arrest — it is safe to say that Campbell’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The use of the word “positive” is also a good sign, though the team gave no definitive indication that the linebacker is out of the woods with regards to any potential paralysis.

Campbell is in his fourth NFL season with the Lions and has been an elite inside linebacker since the team selected him in the first round of the 2023 draft.

He finished eighth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting that season before earning his first Pro Bowl honors and making his first All-Pro team last season. Campbell has played in 58 career games, making 53 starts for the Lions.

Detroit signed the linebacker to a four-year extension worth $81 million total in May.

Lions Teammates Rocked by Jack Campbell’s Injury

Multiple members of the Lions’ roster were visibly shaken by Campbell’s injury on Sunday.

Among them was All-Pro defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who spoke passionately, and with tears in his eyes, to his teammates in the defensive huddle after Campbell left the field and play resumed.

Hutchinson also offered his thoughts on his friend during the postgame interviews.

“I don’t know the status of Jack, but I think from that point on, just seeing something like that, him being down for so long, yeah, I think from that moment on we really — it was for 4-6, man,” Hutchinson said, per the Detroit Free Press. “And again, we don’t really know the status, but we’re praying for him.”