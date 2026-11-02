Lions Announce Jack Campbell Update After ‘Scary’ Neck Injury

The Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. But that’s a bit of an afterthought with star Lions linebacker Jack Campbell in the hospital.

The Lions provided an update on Campbell’s status on social media Sunday night.

“Jack Campbell is resting and will remain in a local hospital tonight, for continued evaluation and monitoring,” wrote the team’s official X account. “The team will provide further updates as we have them.”

Campbell suffered a serious neck injury early in the fourth quarter against the Vikings on Sunday. The linebacker left on a cart and went to a Detroit hospital.

Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman referred to the injury as “a pretty scary situation” right after it occurred.

“Cart immediately came out for him,” wrote Twentyman on X. “Lots of medical personnel around him as they are putting him on a stretcher.”

What Happened to Lions LB Jack Campbell vs. Vikings?

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Campbell hit Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson in what appeared to be a standard tackle. But right after it appeared Campbell’s head collided with Hockenson’s hip, the linebacker’s body seemed to go limp.

Campbell remained motionless on the field while the cart came out. The cart took the linebacker into an ambulance, which then sent Campbell to a hospital.

Lions and Vikings players sent Campbell their best wishes while they spoke to reporters after Detroit’s 19-15 win.

“Thoughts and prayers are with Jack and his family,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said to start his postgame press conference. “He’s being taken care of…. We’re thinking about him.”

“Just wanted to start out and just mention we’re all thinking and praying for Jack [Campbell],” said Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell before he started his press conference.

“Jack’s deal was definitely scary, and it just brings you back to reality for a moment of that — he’s a husband and a father, and it’s scary,” said quarterback Jared Goff. “We’re praying for him and hope he’s going to be all right.”

“Before we start, I just want to say my thoughts and prayers are with Jack Campbell and his family,” said Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray. “Hate to see that, but I hope he’s OK.”

Lions Rally to Win After Campbell Injury

The Detroit defense had to immediately regroup after Campbell’s injury to face a fourth-and-5 on the second play of the fourth quarter. The Lions stopped the Vikings on that fourth down and took the ball with a 5-point lead.

But it still took a Lions comeback to hand the Vikings their first loss of the season Sunday.

After the Vikings took the lead with about half the fourth quarter left, the Lions answered with a 7-play, 69-yard touchdown drive.

All the while, the Lions had Campbell’s status on their minds. Goff addressed to reporters after the win how difficult it was to compartmentalize the game from the injury.

“I’d say it’s always so surreal. Stuff like that happens, and then they blow the whistle, and we’re off again,” said Goff. “It’s hard. It’s really hard. And I think you’ve got to remember these guys are humans and deal with stuff, and we are humans as his teammates and deal with that emotion.

“It’s hard. I guess that’s the only way I can put it.”

Goff and the rest of the football community will wait for the next update on Campbell’s well-being. That will likely come Monday.