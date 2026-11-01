Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Breaks Silence After Scary Jack Campbell Injury

The good news for the Detroit Lions is that they defeated divisional rival Minnesota on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, handing the Vikings their first loss of the campaign and improving their own record to 5-2 through seven games.

The bad news is that linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a frightening injury that required immediate medical attention and transport to a local hospital. Head coach Dan Campbell’s immediate update on his condition after the game was not encouraging, and now, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is weighing in.

Detroit Lions Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson Breaks Silence After Frightening Jack Campbell Injury

Veteran linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a horrific injury during Sunday’s game, and was attended to immediately by medical personnel. Making matters even more concerning is that Campbell didn’t appear to move a single muscle while he was being placed on a backboard and carted off the field to a waiting ambulance.

Dan Campbell wasn’t able to offer any immediate optimistic updates, and now, Aidan Hutchinson is weighing in, saying that Jack would have wanted more than anything else to have remained in the game and helped his teammates secure a victory.

“To me, that was exactly what we all said,” Hutchinson said. “At least, what I was saying – Jack is such a ball guy and I know that he wouldn’t have wanted anything else than to lock back into this game, finish it and get a dub.”

Right now, football is clearly secondary on the minds of the Lions, as they’re hoping and praying that their teammate will be able to recover from what had every indication of being a truly serious injury.

The Lions Lost Multiple Players To Injury During Their Win Over The Vikings

Meanwhile, the Lions, who have been shorthanded all season long thanks to injuries to multiple players, suffered more injuries during the win over the Vikings.

Cade Mays, whom the Lions signed during the summer and who only recently returned from an injury that kept him from playing the first several games of the season, departed with an injury; he was replaced by Juice Scruggs.

Additionally, top cornerback D.J. Reed departed with a hip injury, while Jimmy Rolder and Jacob Saylors were both hurt as well.