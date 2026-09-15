Former Missouri Tiger Josiah Trotter Nominated For Rookie Award

Just a couple of days after former Missouri Tiger quarterback Drew Lock came off the bench for the Seattle Seahawks, another former Tiger had an electric NFL debut.

Former Mizzou linebacker Josiah Trotter was nominated this week for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week Award. Trotter led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in total tackles against the Cincinnati Bengals with 11 and had the only sack of Joe Burrow.

On the next drive of the game, Trotter intercepted Burrow for a pick-six for the first of his career, bringing the Buccaneers within one score of Cincinnati. Despite Tampa Bay’s loss, the Missouri product had a killer first game at the professional level.

Missouri fans who want to see a Tiger product win the Rookie of the Week award can go to the NFL’s account on X and vote for Trotter in the fan poll. Voting will end, and the results will be announced on Thursday.

Josiah Trotter’s Time With The Missouri Tigers

Trotter transferred to Missouri from West Virginia, where he was named the 2024 Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. He is also a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award and an honorable mention for the All-Big 12 team.

Trotter spent one season with the Tigers and led Missouri in solo tackles and assists. He was also second only to Zion Young with 13.o tackles for loss last season at the college level. The Tiger product was a key piece of the Tigers’ “Death Row Defense” last season.

After a productive season with Missouri, Trotter was selected to the first-team All-SEC by the coaches and second team by the Associated Press. He was selected 46th overall in the second round by the Buccaneers in the most recent NFL Draft.

Week Of Dominance From Missouri Football

In a week that started with Lock coming off the bench and leading the Seahawks to victory, the Tigers defeated their rival Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence. Then, on Sunday, Trotter announced his presence in the NFL and is being recognized as one of the top rookies in week one.

Tigers in the NFL are not the only players being recognized for their performance. Austin Simmons was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after a dominant performance in Lawrence on Friday night.

Along with Simmons, defensive end Daeden Hopkins was named the Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week in the SEC. Missouri football had an all-time week, putting the university on the map early in both the college football and NFL seasons.

There are Tiger products all over the NFL, but Trotter will next take the field against the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, Missouri will welcome the Troy Trojans to Memorial Stadium.