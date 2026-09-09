Dae’Quan Wright Seeks NFL Return Amid LSU Saga

The LSU Tigers are facing potential expulsion from the SEC after Lane Kiffin’s program considered adding former NFL players to its roster. Ultimately, the team backed away from that plan after all the backlash.

That leaves Dae’Quan Wright left in a state of limbo. Wright was one of the players LSU was planning to add to the roster after he spent the summer in NFL camps. The team recently capped its roster for the year, meaning Wright cannot play at LSU and is now seeking an NFL return.

Wright’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday and discussed his situation.

Dae’Quan Wright May Have No Options After LSU Drama

Rosenhaus made sure to state that Wright never actually signed with LSU. That means, according to the agent, the player never actually returned to the college ranks after leaving Cleveland Browns camp in August.

He went on to say Wright has interest from NFL teams and could explore legal options as well. The other outcome is him sitting out the 2026 season.

This is a complex situation and one where a 22-year-old potentially received bad advice. He made it clear he intended to join LSU, only for the team to decide to move forward without him. Wright is now in danger of hurting his reputation and missing an entire year of football after he was already in NFL camps to begin with.

Latest on LSU Saga

It appears the SEC is still moving forward in its legal battle to get the ability to potentially expel LSU. That would be a drastic move and one that would remove one of the signature members of the conference.

Thus, such a move still seems like a longshot. One other possibility is Kiffin and others with the program facing some sort of suspension. That remains true even if the team is moving forward without former NFL players. The distraction it has caused seems to be enough for the SEC to take action.

The Tigers made the decision to move forward without former players like Wright and enter Week 2 ranked as the No. 8 team in the nation following a blowout victory over Clemson. Next up is a tune-up against Louisiana Tech before Kiffin heads back to Ole Miss to take on the No. 9 ranked Rebels. The atmosphere should be must-see as the fans welcome him back after his dramatic departure to join LSU.

Unfortunately for Wright, he may now be in another legal battle as he attempts to return to the NFL.