DJ Pickett Breaks Silence Over Jayden Daniels-LSU Tigers Controversy

With only a few weeks left until the new college football season starts, the LSU Tigers are dealing with a non-football-related issue.

Former quarterback Jayden Daniels has taken legal action against the school, informing the Tigers that they can’t use his name, image, and likeness anymore. This comes after LSU allowed cornerback DJ Pickett to wear No. 5, the number that Daniels won the Heisman Trophy with during his time with the school.

“An attorney representing Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has informed LSU that it can no longer use his name, image and likeness, according to an Aug. 5 letter sent to Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on social media.

Since the news broke, there have been mixed responses to the situation. Many fans agree that Daniels shouldn’t be pursuing this, rather focusing on his upcoming NFL season with the Washington Commanders.

DJ Pickett Breaks Silence on Jayden Daniels Situation

But this situation with Daniels has put Pickett into a tough spot as well. Pickett recently opened up about the situation, breaking his silence on the matter.

“I’ve worn No. 5 my whole life,” Pickett said.

LSU CB DJ Pickett makes a statement in light of the recent No. 5 controversy “I’ve worn No. 5 my whole life.” pic.twitter.com/CWYU47riBH — Glen West (@glenwest21) August 13, 2026

Pickett wore No. 3 as a freshman, but he opened training camp up with the No. 5 jersey. This marked the first time that LSU allowed anyone to wear the number since Daniels.

The No. 5 isn’t retired at LSU.

Pickett reportedly plans on continuing to wear the No. 5 jersey this season.

Is Jayden Daniels in the Right?

Daniels played his final two seasons of college at LSU, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2023.

Some have pointed to the fact that LSU hasn’t allowed another player to wear the No. 9 that former quarterback Joe Burrow wore with the Tigers during his Heisman Trophy winning sason.

But Burrow led the Tigers to an undefeated season and the College Football Playoff, winning the National Championship in 2019. For all Daniels’ success, he didn’t make the CFP and went 3-5 against ranked opponents.

Like No. 5, the No. 9 for Burrow is not retired by LSU. Daniels seems to believe that he is being treated differently than Burrow in this situation.

LSU Should Focus on the Season, Not Jayden Daniels

Since the number is not retired, the Tigers have every right to allow Pickett to wear it. Daniels may feel a certain way, but LSU needs to focus on the upcoming season, not the Commanders quarterback.

Head coach Lane Kiffin has a lot of pressure on his shoulders entering his first season on the job, and extra distractions aren’t needed. The Tigers want to get back to the CFP this season, and the only focus should be on the year.

Pickett will be a big part of the Tigers’ success this season, and Kiffin has made it clear that he is the priority here. As a freshman, Pickett recorded 37 total tackles, three interceptions, and two sacks for LSU.

LSU opens the season on Sept. 5 at home against the Clemson Tigers. This marks the second game of a home-and-home series between the two programs, with LSU winning on the road last season.