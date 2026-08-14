Jayden Daniels Becomes Social Media Punchline Over LSU Jersey Drama

Jayden Daniels won a Heisman Trophy at LSU, went No. 2 in the NFL Draft and has become one of the most electric young quarterbacks in the league. This week, he became the internet’s favorite punchline over a jersey number.

The Washington Commanders star sent his alma mater a cease-and-desist letter after LSU gave his old No. 5 jersey to sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett, and the reaction online was merciless.

What’s Going On With Jayden Daniels and LSU’s No. 5?

Daniels wore No. 5 during his two seasons at LSU, including his 2023 Heisman campaign. The number was never officially retired, but no LSU player had worn it since he left for the NFL.

That changed when the Tigers handed No. 5 to Pickett for the 2026 season, switching from No. 3. Pickett, a former five-star recruit, said he was promised the number when he signed with LSU in December 2024, and coach Lane Kiffin backed him.

“When a kid’s promised something to come to a school, he should wear it,” Kiffin said, per the Associated Press.

Daniels and his camp saw it differently. His attorney sent LSU a cease-and-desist letter demanding the school stop using his name, image and likeness, and a family spokesperson didn’t hold back.

“The Daniels family is deeply disappointed and feels profoundly disrespected by LSU’s decision to give Jayden’s number to another player,” the spokesperson told ESPN.

Daniels addressed the situation publicly, striking a softer tone than the legal letter suggested.

“There are issues to be worked out,” Daniels wrote, adding that he has “a lot of gratitude” for his time at LSU and that “my hope is that it will get done privately.”

The optics haven’t helped him. The number was never retired, Daniels spent just two seasons in Baton Rouge after transferring from Arizona State, and firing off a cease-and-desist over a college jersey struck plenty of people as heavy-handed.

Fans React to Jayden Daniels’ LSU Cease-and-Desist

The number 5 became the target, and the internet ran with it. Ticket marketplace StubHub even took a jab.

“Effective immediately, we will no longer offer tickets in groups of 5. Out of respect for Jayden Daniels, we’re only doing 4 or 6+. Thank you for your understanding.”

From there, the jokes only got more creative. One X user roped in a certain pop band and its frontman.

“Jayden Daniels has sent @adamlevine a cease and desist. Daniels’ camp believes he is the only person that can truly represent Maroon 5.”

A discount-store chain got pulled in next.

“BREAKING: Five Below to change their brand name to ‘4.99 Below’ out of respect for Jayden Daniels.”

And one X poster wondered whether even everyday cash transactions were now off-limits.

“Bout to use a $5 bill to pay for a sandwich. Should I ask Jayden Daniels if that’s ok?”

The dispute is a real one, with genuine NIL implications for both Daniels and LSU. But for a day at least, it belonged to the jokes. Daniels says he hopes to settle it privately. Too little, too late — the internet has already run away with this.