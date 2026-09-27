Lane Kiffin Clarifies Why Sam Leavitt Exited LSU’s Win Over Texas A&M

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are now 3-1 on the 2026 season.

This comes after the 35-6 drubbing of Texas A&M for the Tigers, creating positive momentum for a program coming off a major loss.

Kiffin, as well as QB Sam Leavitt, spoke following the victory. The conversation was largely shaped around Leavitt exiting the game in the fourth quarter.

Read more on what Kiffin had to say about the decision below.

Kiffin Speaks on Decision to Hold Leavitt Out

Questions arose when Leavitt took a backseat to Landen Clark in the fourth quarter of the contest.

Well, Leavitt injuring his hamstring during the course of the game certainly had a hand in the decision. Kiffin even went as far to state that he was ready to take Leavitt out of the game (Tripp Buhler). However, the 21-year-old signal caller refused to exit the game unceremoniously.

The head coach also made a point that Leavitt would have been able to finish the game had it been closer, presenting a reassuring sign of the Arizona State transfer’s status moving forward.

Leavitt’s trajectory is taking a positive turn at the moment following a quality performance, putting together real payoff to Kiffin’s trust.

This doesn’t mean that the signal caller isn’t facing pressure in the weeks ahead.

Leavitt Still Faces Pressure to Elevate LSU

The fourth-year collegiate star put together his best showing of the season against the Aggies (312 passing yards, two touchdowns). Kiffin even alluded to the perspective that Leavitt staying in the pocket due to the injury was a positive.

The West Linn, Oregon native still faces substantial pressure to show that this game isn’t a one-off in SEC play. There is an opportunity for Kiffin to sit Leavitt on Oct. 3 behind the backdrop of a game against McNeese State. After that contest it is full throttle ahead.

The Tigers are then playing four teams currently inside of the AP Top 25 between October 17 and November 21. The gauntlet begins against Mississippi State and rising superstar QB Kamario Taylor.

The Tigers then take on a brutal three-week stretch that includes Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee. Three of these four contests are at home, fortunately for Kiffin and Leavitt.

This doesn’t make the personnel matchups more simple.

Leavitt must prove that he can consistently operate in the pocket without bailing. Beyond this, he must read the field in an all-encompassing manner, avoid disastrous turnovers, and push the ball forward in key moments.

The hamstring injury makes the on-the-fly growth all the more crucial. Leavitt will likely need to further develop as a passer while facing elite peers such as Keelon Russell and Arch Manning. An uphill climb awaits Kiffin, Leavitt, and LSU moving ahead into the heart of the schedule.

Even through it all, the Tigers have the talent, coaching, and grit to make a run to the College Football Playoff.