Controversial College Football Heisman Poll Draws ‘Sad, Pitiful and Pathetic’ Reaction

The Heisman Trophy race is already creating chaos just three weeks into the 2026 college football season. On3 released its Week 3 Heisman poll with Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney at No. 1, followed by Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith and Miami quarterback Darian Mensah. Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor and Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss rounded out the top five, but the rankings quickly generated debate among college football fans.

More than 200 replies poured into On3’s post, and there was little consensus about who actually belonged near the top. Some fans questioned Smith’s placement, others couldn’t believe SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings was absent, and several pushed completely different candidates. At this stage of the season, the disagreement might be more revealing than the rankings themselves because the Heisman race appears wide open.

Jeremiah Smith, Malachi Toney Spark Heisman Debate

Smith being ranked second generated some of the strongest reactions. The Ohio State receiver’s talent is hardly in question, but multiple fans argued that his early-season performance hasn’t justified such a prominent position in the race.

“All those drops Smith had he doesn’t deserve to even be in the conversation,” @NO_Libertarian wrote.

Another fan was even more direct while backing Toney.

“Smith was NOTHING after half time, he barely got over 100 yards and 1 TD before then… he isn’t that good. I’d go with Toney,” @WAServers wrote.

Not everyone agreed. Smith already entered the season with enormous expectations, and one fan argued that putting Toney ahead of him was ridiculous.

“No one sane thinks ‘Malachi Tony’ is better than Jeremiah ‘megaton’ smith,” @foombler wrote.

The arguments extended well beyond the top two. Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr received support from fans who believe his early play deserves recognition, while Oregon State true freshman receiver Jesse Legree was mentioned after exploding for 240 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech.

“This isn’t a serious poll if y’all aren’t enlightened enough to have CJ Carr in the mix somewhere,” @TCP71766 wrote.

“If we’re basing it on performance up to this point… True Freshman Oregon State WR Jesse Legree just diced up an elite defense,” @Ricoknowstiktok wrote.

Kevin Jennings, KJ Duff Among Heisman Snubs Fans Question

One of the most noticeable themes in the replies was support for Jennings. The SMU quarterback didn’t appear anywhere in On3’s top 10, and multiple fans made it clear they considered that a significant omission.

“Kevin ‘King of Dallas’ Jennings missing from this list. Weak list,” @yaksman54 wrote.

“NO! ABSOLUTELY NOT! YOU FORGOT KEVIN JENNINGS! SAD. PITIFUL AND PATHETIC!” @TerriAtl wrote.

Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff also received some love despite the Scarlet Knights’ struggles. Duff recently erupted for eight receptions, 137 yards and two touchdowns against Boston College, another performance that reinforced why he has become a name college football fans need to know.

“I understand his team is 0-2 but Rutgers WR K. Duff is the only reason Rutgers score any points,” @TurboHall01 wrote.

That might ultimately be the biggest takeaway from the reaction to On3’s poll. Toney, Smith, Mensah, Taylor, Chambliss, Arch Manning, Jayden Maiava, Jadan Baugh, Gunner Stockton and Nate Sheppard all made the rankings, yet fans immediately produced another collection of legitimate names they believe deserve consideration.

It is far too early to determine which arguments will age well, but the disagreement is encouraging for the sport. College football entered 2026 loaded with star power, and that talent has already begun delivering performances capable of reshaping the Heisman conversation every Saturday. If Week 3 can generate this much disagreement, the race could become considerably more chaotic before voters ever receive their ballots.