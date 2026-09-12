Michigan Played to Bryce Underwood’s Strengths in Win Over Oklahoma

The Michigan Wolverines entered the week with the most controversial 1-0 record in recent memory. The team pulled off a miraculous win over Western Michigan that came after a second was added to the clock, giving the team one more chance at what ended up being a game-winning Hail Mary.

Yet Michigan dropped out of the AP Top 25 even with the win and faced a much tougher test Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners. So naturally, they pulled out a hard-fought 17-10 victory over the No. 11-ranked Sooners.

The main player in focus for this showdown was Bryce Underwood. A quick look at the box score will make it seem as if he had another dud performance. However, a closer look reveals a perfect gameplan by the Wolverines.

Analyst Highlights How Michigan Maximized Play of Bryce Underwood

Former quarterback Jordan Rodgers, the brother of Aaron, shared a breakdown of Underwood’s performance on X. His analysis shows how Underwood had a solid game even with a final passing line of 9/17 for 111 yards and zero touchdowns.

“Man, had so much hope for Mateer…not a good day,” Rodgers wrote. “BUT holy hell I loved the GAMEPLAN for Bryce Underwood. They RAN HIM!! Designed QB runs were the difference this week — 18 rushes for 87 yards & a TD. They attacked the aggressive Venables defense with an extra blocker and misdirection at every opportunity.”

The designed quarterback runs proved to be the difference in the game. Underwood ran it 18 times for 87 yards and a touchdown, using his large 6-foot-4 frame and athleticism to his advantage. He only ran the ball nine times against Western Michigan, even as he struggled in the passing game.

“And he was EFFICIENT as a passer,” Rodgers continued. “Looked night and day from last week…WHY? Almost every pass play they clapped, saw how the defense moved/adjusted to motion, and changed the play accordingly. Continually put Underwood in the perfect play for the defensive look. Masterful from Whittingham & Jason Beck.”

It appears everyone with the Michigan offense took a deep breath, didn’t panic after last week, and pulled together the perfect gameplan. It would have been easy for head coach Kyle Whittingham to pull the plug on Underwood as the offense sputtered at times against Oklahoma. Instead, they stuck to the plan and it paid off.

Bryce Underwood Gets Back on Track

Amid all the drama, Michigan is sitting pretty with a 2-0 record and a signature win over Oklahoma. The defense has been elite, while the offense has done just enough to win both times.

The win over Oklahoma should give the team its confidence back after all the controversy in Week 1. The key will be to keep the energy up and pick up a big win over UTEP next week at home.

All eyes will be on Underwood once again, but he made a big statement Saturday by using his entire skillset to get the victory.