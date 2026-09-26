Mizzou Loses Top Pass Rusher Ahead Of Mississippi State Clash

The Missouri Tigers get dealt a blow before they take the field on Saturday night. Edge rusher Darris Smith has been ruled out for the Tigers‘ bout with Mississippi State.

With the prowess that Mississippi State’s quarterback Kamario Taylor has shown so far this season, Missouri will certainly miss Smith’s impact.

Taylor has been one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC through the first three weeks of the season. Missouri’s head coach Eli Drinkwitz admitted that there will be stress on the entire defense in the matchup Saturday night.

One of the keys to the game was getting to Taylor early and often. The rest of the Missouri defensive front will have to pick up the slack left by Smith’s absence.

Darris Smith Left Game Against Troy

In the Tigers game against Troy last Saturday, Smith departed in the first quarter with what looked to be a lower-body injury. Smith was caught at the bottom of a pileup, and when he exited the game, he appeared to have a noticeable limp.

It was unclear whether or not Smith would return to the game. Ultimately, he would, but for just one snap in the third quarter. Smith was listed as questionable all week until the SEC injury report was released on Friday night.

Smith being questionable all week until the end could bode well for next week before the Tigers’ Homecoming game against Florida. With his status being up in the air all week, his short return last week could mean just a bit more rest for the Tigers’ edge rusher, and he will be good to go when the Gators make the trip to Columbia.

Bigger Roles For Daeden Hopkins And Langden Kitchen

Sophomore edge Daeden Hopkins has leaped in production early this season. He currently leads the Tigers with two sacks and has one of the highest pressure rates in the SEC. Two weeks ago following the Tigers’ win in the Border War, the SEC named Hopkins Co-Defensive Player of the Week in the SEC.

Hopkins has a knack for getting after the quarterback, and without Smith, he will likely become the premier edge rusher on the Missouri defensive line.

A bigger role should be in line for Langden Kitchen as well. Along with his teammate, Hopkins, Kitchen also has one of the highest pressure rates in the SEC. The pair are in the top five in impact rate in the SEC; the duo will need to keep that rate high against Mississippi State to disrupt Taylor.

While Kitchen has not gotten home yet this season, he is second in the SEC in stop rate. He has been effective at getting defensive wins for the Tigers, one thing that will be of utmost importance against a red-hot Mississippi State offense.