College Football 25 Teams: Best Schools to Play as in NCAA Video Game

NCAA 25 has finally arrived and one of the biggest questions is what team to choose when you play the college football video game. All 134 FBS programs are included in the game, so there are a lot of teams to choose from. Let’s start with the best teams in College Football 25 based on their EA Sports ratings.

The SEC dominates the top of the board with three programs in the top five. Georgia tops the list as a 95 overall led by quarterback Carson Beck and Kirby Smart’s stingy defense.

Two Big Ten teams are tied for second with Ohio State (93) and Oregon (93) next in line. Both schools took advantage of the transfer portal this offseason and will debut new quarterbacks.

Will Howard transferred from Kansas State to lead the Buckeyes offense. For the Ducks, it is Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel who will be Oregon’s QB1 as well as a Heisman Trophy candidate.

Alabama is tied for fourth along with Texas at a 92 rating but both schools face significant questions heading into the season. Bama will begin life without legendary coach Nick Saban on the sideline, while Texas faces a step up in competition as the Longhorns join the SEC.



Notre Dame, Clemson & LSU Are Among the Top Teams in NCAA 25

LSU, Clemson and Notre Dame are all tied with a 90 rating, just outside of the top 10. Dabo Swinney’s reluctance to utilize the transfer portal has earned plenty of skepticism, but fans can use this option as much as they want in the video game thanks to dynasty mode.

Riley Leonard leads the Irish offense after transferring from Duke. Down in Baton Rouge, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier looks to keep the LSU offense humming after Jayden Daniels’ Heisman Trophy campaign in 2023.

Elsewhere, Utah and Penn State round out the top 10 teams in NCAA 25 based on the EA Sports ratings.

College Football 25: Who Are the Most Fun Teams to Play as in the NCAA Video Game?

Those are the best teams in College Football 25, but that does not necessarily mean these programs offer the most fun. Who you choose to play with depends on your goals.

Some fans enjoy operating a smaller Group of Five program in the dynasty mode to see if you can elevate the school into a championship program. With that in mind, here are some of the smaller programs who offer plenty of entertainment value.

UNLV has a unique playbook with the “Go-Go Offense.” As an added bonus, you get to recruit players to Las Vegas. If you are feeling patriotic, Army, Navy and Air Force offer distinct playbooks.

Texas State has an explosive offense and is coming off a strong season in the Sun Belt. The Bobcats allow you to recruit Texas, a nice option for your dynasty mode pick.

From a visual standpoint, Tulane has some of the best uniforms in college football. Yulman Stadium is well designed and offers a unique environment. In this pretend world, you also get to live in New Orleans.

Last season, James Madison became the darling of college football after winning their first 10 games. The Dukes also have an amazing bulldog mascot with a crown.