Past All-American Questions Why Tavien St. Clair is ‘Unplayable’ for Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes will trust Luke Fahey to run the offense moving ahead. Coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes chose him over Tavien St. Clair to handle the quarterback reins. With this move coming amid starter Julian Sayin ruled out for the duration of the 2026 regular season.

One past NCAA All-American questioned why the latter is considered “unplayable,” though.

Who is Questioning Tavien St. Clair Move

Day’s decision to hand the keys to Fahey sparked multiple reactions. But count 2015 second team NCAA All-American and former USC Trojans star Su’a Cravens as one questioning this decision.

“Isn’t St. Clair a five-star? Is he unplayable?” Cravens posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Some fans chimed in, with one sharing the rumbling that St. Clair could dip into the transfer portal.

“Gotta give the kid a chance, at least,” was one of Cravens’ reactions.

Was Tavien St. Clair Set to Play Earlier?

Ironically, Cravens saw the Buckeyes and the QBs not that long ago. The ex-NFL safety turned ESPN Los Angeles analyst watched his alma mater dismantle Ohio State 30-18 on Halloween night. And that contest knocked the Buckeyes out of their No. 2 ranking.

St. Clair helped spark rumors he and Fahey would share quarterback duties, all to keep USC on its toes. But that never happened, as Fahey handle all the snaps for OSU’s offense.

Fahey delivered some respectable numbers; going 21-of-38 for 260 yards and hitting wide receiver Jeremiah Smith for a late touchdown. But the Trojans pressured him at a high rate and forced Fahey out of the pocket, which clearly isn’t his strength.

Fahey elevated his numbers higher against Oregon this past Saturday. But his 360-yard, two-touchdown afternoon wasn’t enough, as Oregon blasted the Fahey-led Buckeyes with an astonishing 41-28 rout in Columbus.

Ohio State Season on the Line

The Buckeyes clinched bowl eligibility thanks to owning six wins. But tensions have risen around the program.

Ohio State enters Saturday with three losses attached to itself, that’s why. So fans grew restless over Day and the state of the program.

Oregon’s victory catapulted the Ducks back into the College Football Playoff picture. The Ducks would own the tiebreaker over OSU if both teams finish 9-3.

USC shook up Ohio State’s CFP and Big Ten title chances too thanks to the Halloween win. Now the Trojans can control their own destiny to secure a spot in the 12-team playoff field, especially if USC tops nationally-ranked Indiana and UCLA before the season ends.

Now OSU isn’t completely out of both the Big Ten and CFP race. But the Buckeyes need lots of external factors to play into their favor. Including Oregon taking one more regular season loss and OSU finishing with the better record. USC losing at least two of its remaining regular season games and OSU winning out helps the latter too.

But Day is rolling the dice with trusting the true freshman Fahey the rest of the season. Fans will call out the coach if OSU drops another game and bring up why St. Clair didn’t earn a chance.