NBC Analyst Blasted Over Oregon QB Dante Moore Take After Scary USC Hit

The hit that knocked Oregon quarterback Dante Moore out of Saturday night’s game against USC was already one of the most disturbing moments of the college football weekend.

Then Chris Simms weighed in.

Moore was carted off the field and transported by ambulance after USC linebacker Desman Stephens II hit him high as he began to slide in the second quarter. Stephens was ejected for targeting, but Simms used NBC’s halftime coverage to argue that Moore’s late slide put the defender in an almost impossible position.

That take immediately drew heavy criticism online.

Chris Simms Questions Dante Moore’s Slide After USC Hit

Awful Announcing shared Simms’ comments during NBC’s halftime coverage.

“It was a Debbie Downer moment,” Simms said.

Simms then referenced advice his father, Phil Simms, gave him while he played quarterback at Texas, telling him to get down in time and avoid major hits as a runner.

“I guess you have to have a soft spot in your heart for defenders right now,” Simms said. “Dante Moore is 6’3, 240 pounds, he’s running at you. The defender Stephens is bracing himself, getting ready to get low to make the tackle. So, yes, you as a defender have to know in this day and age that you have to be careful with the quarterback. but I’m going to also say, Dante Moore I do think slid very late and put the defender in a kind of no-win situation.”

Moore was hurt with 10:05 remaining in the second quarter after scrambling for a first down. Stephens struck him above the shoulders as Moore went into his slide, leaving the Oregon quarterback down for several minutes.

Stephens was flagged and ejected for targeting.

Moore was placed on a stretcher and taken by ambulance to Los Angeles General Medical Center. NBC reported that he had movement in his arms and legs while being transported. Oregon had not announced a diagnosis as the game continued.

Chris Simms Blasted Over Dante Moore Comments

The backlash to Simms’ explanation arrived almost immediately.

Yahoo Sports described the take as “awful” and noted that fans ripped Simms for appearing to shift some responsibility toward Moore after such a violent result. Sports Illustrated also noted that Simms’ comments drew criticism during halftime.

Fans across social media pushed back on the idea that Stephens was left with no option, pointing to the targeting call and the fact that quarterbacks are taught to slide to protect themselves.

Just wondering why Chris Simms still has a job? “My heart goes out to the defender” yeah poor guy, he looked like he felt horrible for his actions! pic.twitter.com/C4OCnxzBcT https://t.co/SZdKnCibvq — Ryan 🐏 (@ryanknowsports) September 27, 2026

The reaction around the original hit had already been heated before Simms spoke. Stephens also drew criticism for celebrating with USC teammates after the play while Moore remained on the turf.

Moore had completed 8 of 10 passes for 77 yards before leaving. He entered Saturday with 849 passing yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions through Oregon’s first three games, giving him 926 yards without an interception on the season at the time of the injury.

Dylan Raiola replaced Moore and kept Oregon’s offense moving, throwing for more than 200 yards and a touchdown as the No. 20 Ducks carried a 27-20 lead into the fourth quarter against No. 12 USC.

Simms’ larger point was that defenders face difficult split-second decisions against quarterbacks who can run and then give themselves up.

The timing of that argument, though, ensured it was never going to land quietly.

Moore had just been taken away by ambulance after a targeting hit. Suggesting his slide helped create the situation was always going to bring a reaction, and social media delivered one immediately.