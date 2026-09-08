Rutgers Makes QB Change After Week 1 Upset

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were the talk of the college football world last week after the Big Ten program lost a shocker to UMass. The final score was 37-21 against a UMass squad that went 0-12 last season.

This seemingly eliminated Rutgers from any realistic hopes of playoff contention and put longtime head coach Greg Schiano on the hot seat. A notable roster move has been announced as well.

Rutgers Makes a Change at QB

Schiano has decided to make a change under center as AJ Surace gets the nod over Dylan Lonergan as the team prepares for a road matchup against Boston College. The report, shared by insider Pete Thamel, mentions this move is being made due to a Lonergan injury.

Thus, this move is being made out of necessity, even if some Rutgers fans would have clamored for it regardless.

Both quarterbacks played in the loss to UMass due to Lonergan’s injury. Surace actually had solid numbers in limited action, going 6/9 for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Lonergan, meanwhile had two touchdowns, but also tossed three interceptions that made the difference in the game. That was a rough debut for the Boston College transfer who will now miss the revenge game against his former program.

Surace, meanwhile, is a homegrown Rutgers player who will now get a chance to get the team back on track with a win in Week 2.

Scarlet Knights Need a Win in Week 2

The season is not over for Rutgers and a win against Boston College helps get the program back on track. That would give the team some momentum heading into the following week’s showdown with USC at home in New Jersey.

The game will also be a good measure of where this Rutgers program is in 2026. UMass entered the season considered to be one of the worst teams in college football, and were joined by Boston College. Bill O’Brien’s team went 2-10 last season with Lonergan starting for much of the season.

The program has not won more than seven games in a season since 2009 and has not been a threat in the ACC for nearly two decades. The Eagles opened the 2026 campaign with a 34-15 loss on the road against Cincinnati.

Both Schiano and O’Brien may be coaching for their futures in this one as the two East Coast programs try to avoid a lost season before October even arrives.

Rutgers is hoping Surace can provide a spark and prove he should have been named the Week 1 starter all along.