Texas Officially Puts Arch Manning on Notice Before Ole Miss Showdown

This was supposed to be the season when Texas Longhorns junior quarterback Arch Manning would put it all together and become the next great Manning quarterback. The last two weeks have gone in a completely different direction.

After a solid 4-0 start, Manning and the Longhorns have now lost two straight games to Oklahoma and Florida, 27-24 in both. In those two losses, Manning has thrown for 433 yards and 4 touchdowns to 2 interceptions, but a critical fumble against Florida cost them the game.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the loss to the Gators that everything was on the table. That was a subtle hint that changes could be coming, and Manning might be on the wrong side of that.

Arch Manning’s Job Might Be on the Line With Texas Longhorns

ESPN College Football insider Pete Thamel shared a new report from Texas that isn’t good news for Manning. The Longhorns’ practice will change before their Ole Miss Rebels matchup.

“Sources: Texas is expected to give an up-tick in first-team quarterback reps to redshirt freshman KJ Lacey Jr. this week in practice. Arch Manning still projects as the Texas starter. The uptick in Lacey’s reps is a signal that Texas could replace Manning if he continues to struggle.”

This season, Manning has completed 63.9% of his passes for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns to 5 interceptions. He has also rushed for 102 yards this year.

Lacey has been Manning’s backup since last year and has made only minimum-minute appearances over the last two seasons. In his limited action, he has completed 8 of 9 passes for 70 yards and rushed for 3 more yards.

How Close Is Texas to Benching Arch Manning After Consecutive Losses?

Things don’t look good for Manning after his recent struggles. The offense has been inconsistent at best, and he’s made too many mistakes on the field.

Their last two losses now put the Longhorns in a position where they may not be able to fully recover from. They could sneak into the playoffs if they finish 10-2, but they can’t lose another game the rest of the season.

Manning hasn’t lived up to expectations over the last year-plus with the Longhorns. He’s shown glimpses of being a great quarterback with athletic ability, but he hasn’t been as clutch as he could be in big moments.

Lacey has a chance to push Manning and make him play better. Manning should still start at quarterback going into the Rebels showdown. This is the first sign he is not safe. He needs to step up in the next week or two, or Lacey could take over.