Browns Get Arch Manning News Following Rams-Myles Garrett Trade

The future for the Cleveland Browns just got a whole lot more interesting after news broke that they were trading defensive end Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. And that future could very well involve Texas Longhorns’ quarterback Arch Manning.

The Browns are sending Garrett to Los Angeles in exchange for the Rams’ 2027 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick and 2029 third-round pick. It’s the 2027 first-round selection that will receive the most attention, however.

The Browns will now hold two first-round picks in 2027 — their own and the Rams’. Most likely, their own will be the much higher selection, considering the Rams’ Super Bowl odds only increased with the addition of Garrett. Nevertheless, moving on from the former All-Pro pass rusher seems to be a clear signal that Cleveland is positioning itself for a potential run at Manning.

More Texas Longhorns On Heavy: NFL Execs Push Back On Arch Manning Generational Hype: ‘Not In Andrew Luck Category’

Browns Now Have More Ammunition to Pursue Texas’ Arch Manning

Despite having the easiest schedule in the NFL in 2026, the Browns are projected to win only 6.1 games, according to ESPN’s Mike Clay. Would that be enough to put them in position to draft Manning with their own first-round pick? Possibly.

But if not, the extra first-round pick from the Rams could become extremely valuable.

“If I were the Cleveland Browns fans, here’s what I would do. I would start watching a lot of the University of Texas. That’s what I would do,” CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco said. “I would keep an eye on the University of Texas. Because they have a quarterback by the name of Manning down there. And their owner, Jimmy Haslam is very tight with the Manning family. And I think this sets them up with the move if they have to get Arch Manning.”

For decades, the Browns have searched for a franchise quarterback and repeatedly come up empty. Whether through failed draft picks, coaching changes or blockbuster trades, the organization has struggled to find stability at the position.

Manning’s last name alone carries enormous weight around football circles, but he’s also viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects in recent years. That’s why Prisco believes this trade won’t truly be judged for years.

“And that’s how this trade will ultimately be judged,” Prisco added. “Right now, if you had to grade it, you say the Rams killed it with this move. Ten years down the road, if they end up with Arch Manning and he becomes the long term answer at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns at quarterback who haven’t had one in forever — then they’ll win the trade.”

Browns Have Taken Plenty of Swings at Quarterback

The Browns certainly aren’t strangers to drafting quarterbacks.

Dating back to 2007, Cleveland has drafted 11 quarterbacks, including four in the first round. Two of those selections came just last year when the Browns took Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth.

That, however, came under the previous coaching staff led by Kevin Stefanski.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns, now led by head coach Todd Monken, selected another quarterback in Taylen Green during the sixth round.

The only reason Cleveland hasn’t drafted more first-round quarterbacks in recent years is because of the infamous trade for Deshaun Watson with the Houston Texans. That deal cost the Browns three first-round picks from 2022 through 2024, and Watson went on to appear in just 19 games for the franchise.

Manning could very well become the next first-round quarterback on that list, though the hope would be that he finally puts an end to it.

He’s already projected near the top of virtually every early mock draft available. The only question is whether the Browns would have an opportunity to select him before another quarterback-needy team gets the chance.

At least now they have additional draft capital that could help them move wherever they need to go.