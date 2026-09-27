‘Watch Yo Mouth’: Colin Simmons Fires Back at CBS Analyst Over Peeing Penalty

After CBS college football analyst Brian Jones criticized Colin Simmons‘ controversial peeing gesture in the Texas vs Tennessee game, Simmons fired back on Instagram, telling the analyst to “watch yo mouth.”

Simmons drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty with 5:08 remaining in the second quarter of the Texas vs Tennessee game on September 26. Referee Rod Tucker announced the penalty — which quickly went viral — as being for “simulating using the restroom.”

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Simmons Wrote ‘#Sucka’ After Brian Jones Called His Peeing Gesture ‘Crude’ and ‘Classless’

CBS Sports posted a clip of Brian Jones’ analysis of Simmons on Instagram after the Texas vs Tennessee game.

Jones said about Simmons’ peeing gesture: “How dumb do you have to be? You get off the field. It’s 4th & 29. Yet they get a first down because of that personal foul… It’s crude, it’s classless, and it’s vulgar. And it’s not how a number one team or any team should behave.”

Simmons replied with his verified Instagram account, writing: “watch yo mouth gang ion even kno who you is keep talking down on yo own color #sucka.”

Heavy checked the source of Simmons’ reply, and confirmed it did go back to Simmons’ verified Instagram account.

Jones is is a former Longhorns player himself, who also played in the NFL for six seasons. He’s now a well-regarded analyst on College Football Today.

Simmons and Jones were referencing a personal foul penalty that Simmons incurred after he sacked Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon. Following the sack, Simmons stood over Brandon and pretended to urinate on the field.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit called the celebration “idiotic” during the broadcast. The penalty extended Tennessee’s drive instead of forcing a punt.

Before Replying to Jones on Instagram, Simmons Had Apologized for His Actions

The comment came after Simmons made a separate post on Instagram, where he shared a screenshot from X apologizing for his actions. He shared in the Instagram story and on X: “All Glory to God 🙏 Thank you for listening to my prayers and forgive me for my actions. ♥️#5piece.”

He also apologized in the post-game press conference, saying: “I do want to say I apologize for the celebration. I was definitely in the mode feeling myself. But it happens, charge it to the game.”

Steve Sarkisian Said He’s ‘Not Going to Give the Guy a Death Penalty’ Over the Gesture

In his post-game press conference, head coach Steve Sarkisian said: “We took him out, we addressed it, and put him back in. At that point, I’m not going to give the guy a death penalty, right, over an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. We got to fix it, though. That can’t continue as we move forward. As I touched on with the team in the locker room, we’ll address that on Monday. What that looks like and how to control our emotions in the best way. I know guys are excited when they’re making plays; the best thing you can do is celebrate with a teammate.”

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Simmons’ Comment to Jones

Meanwhile, fans had mixed reactions to Simmons’ reply to Jones on Instagram. Some people supported Simmons, writing things like “keep that swagger big dawg” and “keep doing your thang man.”

In a Reddit thread about the reply, college football fans were critical of Simmons’ post. One person wrote, “For the record, Colin Simmons majors in Communication & Leadership at the University of Texas at Austin.”

Another person wrote on Reddit, “This dude gonna drop to the second round.”

Another joked, “My god he’s doing everything he can to drop to the Eagles in the draft.”

Want live Longhorns stats during the game and breaking updates all week long? Check out the Longhorns Football News app, now on the Apple App store and the Google Play store.