Texas Fans Roast Arch Manning’s Ex-Roommate After Oklahoma Loss

After the Oklahoma Sooners suffered a devastating late-game loss to the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns fans couldn’t resist the temptation to kick the team a little while they were down. They focused in on Parker Livingstone, Arch Manning‘s former roommate who had left the Longhorns last season to join the Sooners.

Michigan defeated Oklahoma 17-10 on Saturday, September 12, after a game-changing late interception. The win came after Michigan’s shocking and narrow win last week against Western Michigan, which had left many people believing that Oklahoma had this one in the bag.

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Fans Focused on Parker Livingstone’s ‘Doubt Me Now’ Post After Joining the Sooners

The roasting began when Barstool Longhorn re-tweeted an old X post that Livingstone made back in July after he announced he was joining the Sooners. The post simply showed him in a Sooners uniform with the caption, “Doubt me now.”

Barstool Longhorn wrote: “1 Rec 8 Yds 1 Fumble.”

1 Rec8 Yds1 Fumble https://t.co/GfOB8FxLPT — Barstool Longhorn (@UTBarstool) September 12, 2026

Livingstone’s costly fumble was recovered by Michigan after Chris Bracy stripped him of the football just before his knee hit the ground. (Though there was some debate about the exact timing of that knee.)

The fumble ended what would have otherwise been an 8-yard completion from quarterback John Mateer.

During and after the game, Longhorns fans visited Livingstone’s original tweet from July, replying to his “doubt me now” post.

“Oh you’re doubted my guy enjoy Oklahoma 😂😂😂,” wrote one fan.

“Lol. Learn how to hold on to a ball! Congratulations on SINGLEHANDEDLY losing this game,” wrote another.

“We do 😂😂😂,” posted another fan.

“We. Are. Doubting. You.” typed yet another Longhorns fan after the game.

Livingstone Was Arch Manning’s Roommate Last Season

Last season, the news that Livingstone was entering the transfer portal came after he finished an impressive redshirt freshman season that included catching six receiving touchdowns, 516 yards receiving, and averaging 17.8 yards per catch.

Announcers had frequently referred to the chemistry that Livinsgtone and Arch Manning had on the field, based in part on their being roommates.

Manning said in a September press event last year that being roommates helped them work well together, SI reported.

“Yeah, I think that (being roommates) definitely helps,” Manning said at the time. “I can tell him extra stuff. He can tell me what he thinks. We don’t always have to be at the facility to have those discussions.”

Livingstone’s decision to enter the transfer portal and ultimately go to Texas’ rival surprised Longhorns fans.

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