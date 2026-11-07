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Is Colin Simmons Playing Today? Latest Injury News on Texas Star

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San Jose State v Texas
Getty
AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 06: Colin Simmons #1 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after a sack in the first half against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Texas Longhorns are taking on a quality Missouri Tigers team on Saturday.

Colin Simmons’ injury status, and whether he’s playing or not, is going to be hugely important to the chances of Texas winning this SEC football game.

Simmons was a question mark all week long, though, and heading into Saturday, there’s still uncertainty surrounding his status. That’s hugely important against Missouri. Simmons is a big-time pass rusher who could make life tougher on Mizzou’s star lefty quarterback, Austin Simmons (no relation).

This is the latest that we know about what Colin Simmons could be up to on Saturday.

Is Colin Simmons Playing Today?

Texas State v Texas
GettyAUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 05: Colin Simmons #1 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after a fumble recovery in the second half against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Colin Simmons is officially questionable on the final injury report released on Friday night.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that Simmons will be a true game-time decision:

As Thamel notes, star wideout Cam Coleman is in the same boat as Simmons. It seems both will warm up before the game before any final decision is made.

Colin Simmons Injury

San Jose State v Texas
GettyAUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 06: Colin Simmons #1 of the Texas Longhorns reacts in the first half against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Simmons has an ankle injury that has forced him to miss the Longhorns’ last two games.

Previous reports have suggested that even if Simmons plays against Missouri, he’ll be on a pitch count — meaning his snaps will be limited.

Simmons has sat out the last two games for Texas. His edge-rushing prowess would be a big boost against Mizzou.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Is Colin Simmons Playing Today? Latest Injury News on Texas Star

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