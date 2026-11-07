Is Colin Simmons Playing Today? Latest Injury News on Texas Star

The Texas Longhorns are taking on a quality Missouri Tigers team on Saturday.

Colin Simmons’ injury status, and whether he’s playing or not, is going to be hugely important to the chances of Texas winning this SEC football game.

Simmons was a question mark all week long, though, and heading into Saturday, there’s still uncertainty surrounding his status. That’s hugely important against Missouri. Simmons is a big-time pass rusher who could make life tougher on Mizzou’s star lefty quarterback, Austin Simmons (no relation).

This is the latest that we know about what Colin Simmons could be up to on Saturday.

Is Colin Simmons Playing Today?

Colin Simmons is officially questionable on the final injury report released on Friday night.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that Simmons will be a true game-time decision:

Ryan Wingo upgraded to probable for Texas. Colin Simmons and Cam Coleman still questionable. They are expected to go to game-time. https://t.co/oFz6HVZurI — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 7, 2026

As Thamel notes, star wideout Cam Coleman is in the same boat as Simmons. It seems both will warm up before the game before any final decision is made.

Colin Simmons Injury

Simmons has an ankle injury that has forced him to miss the Longhorns’ last two games.

Previous reports have suggested that even if Simmons plays against Missouri, he’ll be on a pitch count — meaning his snaps will be limited.

Simmons has sat out the last two games for Texas. His edge-rushing prowess would be a big boost against Mizzou.