The positive about the transfer portal in modern college football is that it can provide a second chance for a player who doesn’t succeed at his first stop. If approached the right way, it can lead to further opportunity.

Players who arrive at Texas, for example, and don’t hit their stride for the Longhorns have a decently long way to fall. There are a lot of programs considered to be smaller, places where they can get back on their feet as they try and make their way in college football.

A player, for example, like Trey Owens.

Owens was a promising quarterback recruit to Texas, but he never stuck with the Longhorns.

The lanky righty has spent this season at Arkansas State, and now he could be looking at his second foray into the transfer portal.

Trey Owens Transfer Decision

Owens has put together a quality season as a starter for the Red Wolves of Arkansas State.

A player like that — with a strong recruiting pedigree and now a solid starting season under his belt, even at a Group of 6 school — often ends up in the transfer portal.

This is what The Athletic’s Antonio Morales wrote about Owens in a new article published on Wednesday:

“Owens is a former four-star recruit who began his career at Texas. Now that he’s earned a season’s worth of starting experience at the G6 level, will a P4 take a chance on the recruiting pedigree and talent?”

That’s certainly a fair question to ask. If Owens wants to move up the ladder, there might be suitors.

Transfer QB Market in Trey Owens’ Favor

This appears to be a good offseason to be a transfer quarterback.

There are believed to be more teams that will be looking for a quality transfer quarterback than the actual high-quality options available in the portal.

That means a player like Owens has a chance to punch above his weight both in program and payday.

That doesn’t guarantee Owens will transfer. Players still have loyalty, and Owens could appreciate that Arkansas State gave him a solid place to land and thrive.

But if Owens does transfer, don’t be surprised to see his name sought after more than you might initially think. Quarterbacks are always in demand, but particularly this offseason it seems.