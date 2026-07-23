Steve Sarkisian Shares Honest Feedback on Failed 2025 Texas Season

Entering the 2025 college football season, there weren’t many teams that had higher expectations than the Texas Longhorns.

Texas opened the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the country, with the Longhorns being led by star quarterback Arch Manning. However, an opening week loss to the No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes saw the year get off to a slow start.

The Longhorns finished the year at 10-3, missing the College Football Playoff. 2025 was a year filled with uncertainty, and the program has worked hard this offseason to ensure that they don’t have a season like this again.

While speaking at SEC Media Day with College Football analyst Paul Finebaum, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian weighed in on the tough 2025 season for the Longhorns. The Texas coach didn’t hold back his thoughts, saying that the year was “not good” enough.

“We didn’t want to be a one-dimensional team, and when I assessed where we were in December, coming out of the regular season, you know 10-3 is not good enough,” Sarkisian said. “It’s not good enough, not when you’ve been to the semi-finals two years in a row, and you’ve been inside the 10-yard line knocking on the door.”

2025 was a letdown for Texas, with Manning struggling at times in his first full year as a starter. But 2026 offers this team another chance to prove any doubters wrong, and Sarkisian’s message says it all.

Texas wanted to be more balanced this season, giving themselves a better chance to compete in the loaded SEC. The Longhorns have goals of not only getting back to the CFP, but winning the title this season.

With Manning under center, Texas can’t afford to waste another season. There is real pressure on the Longhorns again in 2026, but given how the offseason went, it seems that Texas is ready to meet the challenge head-on.

Defensive Changes For Texas Longhorns

Defensively, the Longhorns were very good last season, allowing just 20.3 points per game on average. This unit was highly disruptive, recording 41.0 sacks over 13 games.

Despite this, Texas hired veteran Will Muschamp as the new defensive coordinator. Muschamp has served as the head coach for both Florida and the South Carolina Gamecocks, compiling a record of 55–51 during his career.

With the hire, the pressure will be on Muschamp to keep the defense active while putting his own spin on everything. His experience should play a nice role for this Longhorns’ defense, helping them become one of the best units in the country.

Tough Schedule for Texas Longhorns

Amid the bounce-back year, the Longhorns again have a tough schedule. After a Week 1 matchup with Texas State, Texas will host the Buckeyes for a chance to get some revenge from last season.

If the Longhorns can prevail in this game, it could help them set the tone for the remainder of the season. Other key matchups for Texas this season include road games at LSU, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, while the Longhorns host Ole Miss and Florida.

Sarkisian is going to need his guys to lock in from the jump if Texas wants to find itself back in the CFP at the end of the year. The coaching staff has full belief in the players, but only time will tell if Texas can meet the high expectations being placed on them entering the year.