Texas QB Arch Manning Floated for Bold Eagles Move Amid Jalen Hurts Uncertainty

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has another high-profile NFL projection, and this one would send him to a franchise that won the Super Bowl less than two years ago.

CBS Sports has the Philadelphia Eagles taking Manning fifth overall in its latest 2027 mock draft, despite Jalen Hurts still being under contract. The prediction comes as Manning is heating up for the Longhorns and Philadelphia is trying to navigate a difficult season without its starting quarterback.

Texas’ Arch Manning Gets Bold Eagles Draft Prediction

CBS Sports’ Mike Renner projected Manning to Philadelphia at No. 5 in his three-round mock draft, pointing to the Texas quarterback’s recent performance against Missouri.

“Oh, this would be fun!” Renner wrote.

His enthusiasm came from Manning’s improved play, particularly the decisions and throws he made against the Tigers.

“Those 43 dropbacks looked like an NFL quarterback,” Renner wrote.

Renner believes Manning has enough upside to justify the pick even if Hurts is healthy and back with the Eagles in 2027. That’s a notable call for a team that still has a Super Bowl-winning quarterback on its roster.

CBS Sports ranks Manning 21st overall among its draft prospects and third among quarterbacks, making Renner’s top-five projection a considerable bet on the talent he sees.

The draft order in Renner’s mock was determined by reverse Super Bowl odds, rather than the current standings. Philadelphia’s No. 5 selection is a projection, not a draft position already secured.

Arch Manning’s Recent Texas Performances Fuel NFL Projection

Manning completed 28 of 38 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in Texas’ 34-20 win at Missouri. All three scoring passes went for more than 20 yards, including a go-ahead touchdown to Raleek Brown in the fourth quarter.

The performance earned Manning SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors, adding to a three-game stretch in which he’s completed 70.5% of his passes for 729 yards and seven touchdowns. Texas has won all three of those games, beginning with a win over Ole Miss, after dropping consecutive contests against Oklahoma and Florida.

Through nine games, Manning has completed 66.1% of his attempts for 2,024 yards, 18 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also contributed two rushing scores as the Longhorns have reached 7-2 overall.

Manning’s latest effort came against a ranked Missouri team on the road. He had already thrown three touchdowns in the previous week’s win over Mississippi State, giving him consecutive games with three scoring passes and no interceptions.

Jalen Hurts’ Absence Adds Intrigue to Eagles Prediction

Philadelphia’s quarterback situation has changed dramatically since Hurts led the Eagles to a 40-22 win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX. He was named the game’s MVP, but the Eagles have stumbled to a 2-7 record this season.

Hurts has been sidelined since October and is expected to miss the remainder of the season while receiving treatment for blood clots. The Eagles and his agent said they expect a full recovery, with a return to contact football anticipated after treatment.

He remains under a five-year, $255 million extension and holds a no-trade clause, making a potential quarterback change more complicated than selecting someone in April.

The Eagles also have additional draft capital after trading Jordan Davis to Jacksonville for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-rounder.

Renner’s scenario would leave Philadelphia with both Manning at No. 5 and Iowa center Kade Pieper at No. 25, giving a rebuilding roster two first-round additions while Hurts works toward a return.