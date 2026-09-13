Texas QB Arch Manning Suffers Minor Injury During Showdown With No. 1 Ohio State

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns are taking on No. 1 Ohio State, but there are injury concerns about quarterback Arch Manning.

Manning Seemed to Suffer a Minor Wrist Injury

Manning dropped back to pass on third down with 4:55 left in the first quarter when Ohio State linebacker Riley Pettijohn sacked him. Texas came on to punt, and Manning returned to the sidelines, but the public didn’t know that Manning seemed to have some sort of wrist injury.

When Texas took the field for its next drive after Ohio State sacked Manning, ESPN showed Longhorns trainers working on his wrist.

On3’s college football reporter Pete Nakos wrote on X that “ESPN reports that the Texas training staff has been working on Arch Manning’s right wrist. Picked up a ball and started throwing. In the game now for the Longhorns’ drive.”

Manning didn’t miss any plays and led Texas on a drive that resulted in a field goal. However, now the concern about Manning’s wrist is growing, and fans should be mindful of his condition for the rest of the game.

This article will be updated with more information on Manning’s wrist if new information becomes available.